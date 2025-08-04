The best budget headphones from Bose are now $120 off at Amazon

Bose's flagship headphones are back to one of their lowest prices of the year. Right now, you can get the Bose QuietComfort Headphones at Amazon for $229 (was $349).

The Bose QuietComfort Headphones are our budget pick in our best Bose headphones guide, but they are still considerably more expensive than the average wireless headphones. That said, if you don't want to spend over $400 on the high-end Bose QuietComfort Ultra, these are nearly half the price and still excellent quality cans.

Today's best Bose headphones deal

Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Headphones: was $349 now $229 at Amazon The Bose QuietComfort Headphones are our pick for the best budget Bose headphones, even though they're pricier than the average flagship wireless headphones. That's because, even though they aren't as advanced as the QuietComfort Ultra headphones, they boast some of the best active noise cancellation you can find, along with a comfortable, lightweight build.

The biggest strength of the Bose QuietComfort Headphones is its similarity to the QuietComfort Ultra, but without the hefty price tag. In our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, we highlighted the impressive audio quality, comfort, portability, ease of use, and powerful active noise cancellation.

The standard QuietComfort Headphones feature lighter materials (mostly plastic) than the metal on the QC Ultra and removable earcuffs instead of built-in ones. The main reason you should consider the QuietComfort line in the first place is its ANC, which reasonably blocked out everything ranging from white noise to loud, sudden interruptions. It only has up to 24 hours of battery life, but that's something it shares with the QC Ultra.

Overall, the QuietComfort Headphones are a premium product in their own right and should be enough for most people. The QC Ultra ultimately has better audio and ANC than the standard QC headphones, partially because of upgraded drivers and added technology, but not enough that it's a drastic jump that everyone would notice.

If you want more details, you can read about what it's like to use the Bose QuietComfort Headphones every day. You should also compare with the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones if you're interested in the best of the best.