Amazon Prime Day is only just around the corner, with the huge sales event set to run from July 8 all the way through to July 11 this year. But in advance of the big show, I've found an unbelievably good deal on the 1More Sonoflow Pro HQ51 headphones – which are just $56.31 at Amazon US (was $87.99).

With highly customizable 'hi-res' audio, effective active noise cancellation, and fantastic battery life, the 1More Sonoflow Pro HQ51 are a truly great pair of wireless headphones. In fact, they were already my top pick for those on a budget, so now you can buy them for less than $60, you're looking at an absolute steal.

Early Prime Day deal: 1More Sonoflow Pro HQ51

1More Sonoflow Pro HQ51: was $87.99 now $56.31 at Amazon So, in order to get the full deal on the 1More Sonoflow Pro headphones, you'll need to activate a 20% off coupon, which can be found above color option selection. Once you've ticked the coupon checkbox, you'll be able to get these amazing ANC headphones for just $56.31 – that's more than $30 off!

In my 1More Sonoflow Pro HQ51 review, I gushed over their surprisingly strong sound quality, brilliant 65 hours worth of playtime, and sleek on-ear look. In fact, I rated them so highly that they earned the title of 'best budget headphones' in our guide to the best headphones – no mean feat!

The Sonoflow Pro come with everything you could possibly need from a pair of modern ANC cans. They offer 'hi-res' Bluetooth listening thanks to their use of Sony's LDAC codec, a feature-packed companion app, and even a passthrough mode if you want to be more aware of your surroundings.

Is the noise-cancelling going to beat out that of the Sony WH-1000XM6 or Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones? Well, not exactly. But for less than $60, it's really impressive – when working in the office, I could barely hear anything aside from my music when listening at 50% volume. Even when I was using public transport, external noises were dulled pleasingly well.

So, what are you waiting for? If you're looking for some of the best noise-cancelling headphones but don't want to splash hundreds of dollars, the 1More Sonoflow Pro HQ51 are a must-buy!