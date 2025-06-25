Early Prime Day headphone deals are live from $15.99 - here are 7 deals I'd buy from Apple, Sony, and Beats

If you haven't heard, Amazon Prime Day is just weeks away, taking place this year from July 8 to July 11. Because the date is so close, Amazon has early Prime Day deals that you can shop right now, and some of the best offers are on best-selling headphones.



• Shop more early Prime Day deals



You can find impressive discounts from brands like Apple, Sony, and Beats earbuds and over-ear headphones with prices starting at just $15.99. As TechRadar's deals editor who's been shopping Amazon's early sale for weeks, I've listed the only seven headphone deals worth buying below.



A few of my favorite offers include a $30 Amazon gift card with the all-new Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones, Apple's wired EarPods for only $15.99, and the Beats Studio Buds on sale for $99.95.



Keep in mind that, unlike Amazon Prime Day, today's early headphone deals are for everyone - no Prime membership required. If you aren't already a member and want to shop the July sale, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which will take you through to the official four-day Prime Day event.

The 7 best early Prime Day headphone deals

Apple EarPods Headphones with USB-C Plug: was $19 now $15.99 at Amazon If you're a fan of Apple products and on a budget, Apple's wired headphones are on sale for only $15.99 - a record-low price. A slim, quality-looking design, clear sound, and comfortable fit are just a few of their best qualities. The earbuds also work with all devices that have a USB-C port and feature a built-in remote and microphone.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Amazon I've just spotted the highly-rated Beats Studio Buds on sale for $99.95. For your money, you're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and quality audio performance. This deal is a great alternative compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $189.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 at Amazon Amazon's early Prime Day sale has the all-new AirPods 4 on sale for only $119.99 - just $10 shy of the record-low price. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging.

Beats Solo 4: was $199.95 now $129.95 at Amazon The top-rated Beats Solo 4 headphones are on sale for $129.95 - just $30 more than the lowest-ever price. This model supports lossless audio playback via USB-C or a 3.5mm audio cable, as well as Spatial Audio, which utilizes head tracking to enhance your listening experience. These headphones also last up to 50 hours on a single charge and can regain five hours of playback time in just 10 minutes of charging.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon Amazon's early Prime Day sale has a $50 discount on the best-selling AirPods Pro 2. The earbuds sound excellent; the noise cancellation is top-tier, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to technology that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). They're also very small and light, which is great for comfort.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: was $349.99 now $279.99 at Amazon Although the Sony WH-1000MX4 are now older, they're still rated as our best headphones for most people. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's about $100 less than the newer Sony XM5, which are only a minor upgrade. Today's early Prime Day deal brings the price down to $279.99.

Sony WH-1000XM6 Noise Canceling Headphones: was $479.99 now $448 at Amazon Amazon is offering a free $30 gift card when you purchase the all-new Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones. The Sony headphones offer some of the best noise-cancelling technology in the industry, providing the impressive sound that Sony headphones are known for.

You can shop more bargains in our 4th of July sales guide and look forward to Prime Day AirPods deals when the sale begins.