The US Government is signing a whole load of cloud computing contracts - so what's the rush?
FedRAMP has sped up its approval process
- FedRAMP 20x has drastically cut the time it takes for the US Government to approve a service
- Automation and artificial intelligence can take some of the stress off manual processes
- The GSA is also making moves to centralize procurement to get better deals
The US Government's Federal Risk and Authorisation Management Programme (FedRAMP) has already approved 114 cloud computing services in fiscal 2025, more than double the total number of approved services the previous year.
FedRAMP 20x is to be thanked for the boost – a Biden-era initiative that lives on under the Trump administration, that's aimed at modernizing cloud authorization by cutting down the amount of documentation needed, enabling automation and streamlining decision-making.
In 2024, an Office of Management and Budget memo detailed how a " a standardized, reusable approach to security assessments and authorizations for cloud computing products and services" could speed the existing process up.
FedRAMP is approving more cloud contracts than ever
The new process requires machine-readable security indicators that can be analyzed by artificial intelligence even before they reach the human review stage. Currently in pilot phase, phase one will focus on low-impact and lower-security services with phase two testing moderate-impact deals.
Consequentially, the US Government has been able to reduce the time it takes to approve a deal from over a year to around five weeks, marking a colossal improvement to the dated system.
"The program is setting a new standard for federal IT modernization and reaffirming GSA’s commitment to delivering smarter, more secure services for Americans," GSA Acting Administrator Michael Rigas explained in a GSA announcement.
FedRAMP Director Pete Waterman added: "FedRAMP 20x has allowed us to rethink the entire authorization model and prove that security and speed can coexist in the federal space."
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Trump has also pushed for consolidated IT procurement under the General Services Administration (GSA) while simultaneously looking to acquire government-wide contracts rather than individual department contracts, ultimately leading to huge savings thanks to improved purchasing power.
As a result, we've already seen cloud companies and other tech firms offer weighty discounts to the White House - including AWS, which is giving the US government $1billion credit to keep running its cloud services.
You might also like
- Cut the costs with the best free office software
- We've listed the best productivity tools and best online collaboration tools
- Google Cloud and UK Government reveal major push to end "ball and chain" legacy tech
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.