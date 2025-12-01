AWS wants to take the strain out of modernizing all your old code - and ending tech debt quicker than ever before

AWS Transform gets new AI capabilities to help tackle tech debt

Windows capabilities get a major boost, with internal apps also covered

AWS says upgrades can lead to significant cost and time savings

Tackling your organization's tech debt could soon be a lot less painful thanks to a new upgrade from Amazon Web Services (AWS).

At its AWS re:Invent 2025 event, the company revealed new agentic AI capabilities for AWS Transform which it says will allow firms to modernize any code or application.

This includes custom programming languages and internal or specific apps, with AWS Transform able to tackle a wide range of challenges to potentially help businesses of all sizes.

AWS Transform upgrades

The company claims many organizations are seeing around 30% of their team's time being spent on manual modernization work, which takes valuable resources away from innovation.

It claims customers have already used AWS Transform to analyze an estimated 1.1 billion lines of code and save more than 810,000 hours of manual effort - but have demanded more, particularly to harness the benefits of agentic AI tools.

AWS says Transform can eliminate up to 70% of maintenance and licensing costs, with AWS Transform able to handle full-stack Windows modernization, accelerated up to 5x, operating across .NET apps, SQL Server, and user interface frameworks, and deployment layers.

Its agents are able to analyze a company's complete Windows stack before proposing coordinated modernization plans across all layers. Once these are approved, the agent transforms the application, UI framework, database, and operating system, while providing updates and comprehensive transformation summaries.

As it goes along, AWS Transform also automatically captures feedback and continues to improve over time, so each subsequent transformation becomes more reliable and efficient.

