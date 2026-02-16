Amazon has a new creative agent to help your business build its own ads

Amazon's Creative Agent will handle your Amazon Ads campaigns for you, start to finish

Amazon sees the tool as giving SMBs access to the same tools as larger enterprises

Creative Agent is available in the UK, France, Germany, Spain and US

Amazon's latest AI agent, housed within Creative Studio, has been launched to help businesses create ads with national language prompts.

The company explained the new Creative Agent offering covers the entire ad creation process, which includes image and video generation, voiceovers and music, storyboarding and ad delivery.

Beyond that, it also includes the initial product and audience research, which serves to give Creative Agent more context.

Amazon Creative Agent will handle ads for you

The fact the AI agent comes from one of the world's biggest ecommerce platforms is also significant, with Amazon explaining Creative Agent is powered by its "extensive retail insights," "customer shopping signals" and other information from the advertising company's data.

But the biggest benefit is probably the immense cost-saving power – while traditional ad development can take weeks and cost thousands, Creative Agent produced finished results in hours at no additional cost.

"This is about more than speed - it's about giving every advertiser and agency access to the kind of strategic, high-quality creative support that once only large brands could afford," Amazon Ads UK MD Phil Christer wrote. "We're breaking down barriers of cost and time," he added.

As for the technicalities, Creative Agent is hosted on AWS (unsurprisingly) and uses foundation models that are available on Amazon Bedrock, including Amazon Nova and Anthropic Claude.

Amazon explained that users can edit, iterate and refine storyboards as they go, so they're not stuck to the computer-generated output.

Generated ads can then be used across Amazon Ads, including Amazon DSP, Streaming TV, Sponsored Brands and Sponsored Display.

The tool is now available to advertisers across the UK, France, Germany and Spain after launching earlier in November for US advertisers.

