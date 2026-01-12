Google says eligible US shoppers can now browse, purchase products with AI

Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) is a Google initiative, backed by major retailers

Businesses can target customers with ads designed for AI shoppers

Google has announced plans to take the stress out of online shopping with a new agentic AI ecommerce suite that'll take care of product research, purchasing, and even post-purchase support.

Company VP and GM of Ads & Commerce Vidhya Srinivasan explained in a blog post that the new tools build on 2025's Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), designed to offer secure payments within the confines of agentic AI.

The system relies on the Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP), co-developed by Google and a number of major retail partners like Shopify, Etsy, and Wayfair, so that agents and systems can interact in one "common language."

Universal Commerce Protocol is the foundation for agentic AI shopping

Designed to work across multiple industries and platforms, it's also backed by payment companies like Adyen, Amex, Mastercard, Visa, and Stripe - however, from launch we're told it will only be available to eligible US retailers.

The front-end experience revolves around the Gemini app or AI Mode within Google Search. Being that the AI retains information, Google's new shopping assistant will pre-fill the checkout page, and then store the shipping information within Google Wallet.

Along with a later global expansion, the company is also working on a fuller shopping experience such as loyalty reward integration.

At the same time, Google is launching a separate Business Agent that companies can use as their own virtual sales assistants to answer questions about their products. With this tool activated and customized from within the Merchant Center, companies can train the agent on their data, access customer insights and promote related products.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A new Google Ads pilot, Direct Offers, will also target shoppers with exclusive offers that might only be available to shoppers using AI Mode.

However, Google isn't without its competition. OpenAI has already launched similar agentic shopping experiences within ChatGPT, and Microsoft launched a buying experience within Copilot chats with select retailers just days before Google's announcement.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.