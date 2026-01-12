Google is going all-out on "agentic shopping" with new AI ecommerce tools
It seems that every AI agent is bidding for your shopping custom
- Google says eligible US shoppers can now browse, purchase products with AI
- Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) is a Google initiative, backed by major retailers
- Businesses can target customers with ads designed for AI shoppers
Google has announced plans to take the stress out of online shopping with a new agentic AI ecommerce suite that'll take care of product research, purchasing, and even post-purchase support.
Company VP and GM of Ads & Commerce Vidhya Srinivasan explained in a blog post that the new tools build on 2025's Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), designed to offer secure payments within the confines of agentic AI.
The system relies on the Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP), co-developed by Google and a number of major retail partners like Shopify, Etsy, and Wayfair, so that agents and systems can interact in one "common language."
Universal Commerce Protocol is the foundation for agentic AI shopping
Designed to work across multiple industries and platforms, it's also backed by payment companies like Adyen, Amex, Mastercard, Visa, and Stripe - however, from launch we're told it will only be available to eligible US retailers.
The front-end experience revolves around the Gemini app or AI Mode within Google Search. Being that the AI retains information, Google's new shopping assistant will pre-fill the checkout page, and then store the shipping information within Google Wallet.
Along with a later global expansion, the company is also working on a fuller shopping experience such as loyalty reward integration.
At the same time, Google is launching a separate Business Agent that companies can use as their own virtual sales assistants to answer questions about their products. With this tool activated and customized from within the Merchant Center, companies can train the agent on their data, access customer insights and promote related products.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
A new Google Ads pilot, Direct Offers, will also target shoppers with exclusive offers that might only be available to shoppers using AI Mode.
However, Google isn't without its competition. OpenAI has already launched similar agentic shopping experiences within ChatGPT, and Microsoft launched a buying experience within Copilot chats with select retailers just days before Google's announcement.
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.