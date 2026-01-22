Adobe to team up with directors, film studios, and VFX houses

Filmmakers praise Firefly Foundry's AI content creation tools

But you'll still need to 'request more information' if you want to try it out

Adobe has revealed new partnerships with a host talent agencies, film studios, directors, VFX houses, and directors like David Ayer of Fast and Furious fame and Black Adam's Jaume Collet-Serra.

First announced at Adobe Max in October 2025, Firefly Foundry is designed to speed up workflows - effectively handing filmmakers the AI tools they need to rapidly produce and polish content that maintains their creativity and vision.

However, creative professionals can't just download the tool like most apps in Adobe's creative suite - you'll need to hit that 'request more information on the website here to get the scoop.

A creative Foundry

But what is Firefly Foundry?

In a world where 85% of films premiering at this year's Sundance Film Festival are created using its tools, the Foundry is Adobe's answer to creatives concerned about where AI fits into storytelling. According to the company, the tool, powered by Firefly, lets users build "high-fidelity images, video, audio, 3D and vector outputs with a complete understanding of a brand or franchise’s creative universe."

The Foundry itself is designed to improve the creation of, well, everything. Social media content, digital displays, in-person events, mobile apps, they all receive a shout-out in Adobe's latest blog.

But it's also designed to become central to both pre- and post-production workflows in filmmaking.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

During the initial ideation stage, Firefly Foundry delivers tools for directors and storyboard artists to craft unique shots.

On-set, Adobe states the tool can help crews "ensure they are getting the right creative options for their shot list as filming progresses," while increasing the efficiency of processing the dailies (or "rushes", for British readers).

In post, Foundry can minimize the need for reshoots, with editors and VFX artists able to "pick up shots, correct scenes, and polish final frames."

That's where Adobe's new partnerships with the likes of Cantina Creative, Promise Advanced Imagination, CAA, and William Morris enter the fray. These users have been praising the power of the Foundry.

Collet-Serra, who directed Disney's Jungle Cruise, said: "Leveraging Firefly Foundry’s responsible AI models can support us in finding new, efficient ways to operate throughout production - freeing our mindshare to focus on artistry."

And CEO and co-chairman of Creative Artists Agency Bryan Lourd, explained: “Firefly Foundry empowers artists with commercially safe tools that expand the possibilities of creative expression."

Other partners across film and TV, such as B5 Studios and Promise Advanced Imagination believe Firefly Foundry "empowers artists" and "giv[es] our artists the freedom to push ideas further, while giving co-production, client, and distribution partners confidence in how generative AI is being used."

So, it looks like Firefly Foundry's AI tools could be coming to a theater near you soon.