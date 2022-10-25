Best video editing software for beginners in 2022

The best video editing software for beginners lets anyone cut clips, add transitions and titles, and even use Hollywood-style special effects in videos.

When it comes to the best video editing software , top tools like Adobe Premiere Pro and Apple Final Cut Pro are two of the biggest names out there. But these are industry-standard software with advanced features that can feel a bit daunting to newcomers. Even our pick for best free video editor - Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve - has a steep learning curve.

Luckily, there are countless alternatives to Adobe Premiere Pro that are streamlined and super-simple to use. And while some strip out all unnecessary features for beginners, others deliver powerful tools that add professional polish to any production - even if you’ve never edited videos before.

To help you narrow the field, we’ve tested a range of the best video editing software for beginners that make post-production easy, whether you’re just starting your journey as a pro content creator, marketing team, or small business looking to boost your video output.

What is the best video editing software?

(opens in new tab) Adobe Premiere Pro isn’t really a beginner’s video editor - but it is the best video editing software overall. It’s packed with an effortless array of post-production tools that any serious videographer needs. If you’re just starting out, this is what you’re working towards mastering. Luckily, after familiarizing yourself with the app, Premiere Pro is surprisingly straightforward to use.

Video editing software for beginners: best apps

1. Adobe Premiere Elements Best video editing software for beginners overall Specifications OS: Windows, Mac Today's Best Deals View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Dell (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Loads of useful tools and features + One-time buy; no subscriptions + Stable + Easy to use Reasons to avoid - Higher initial outlay - Interface may feel dated

Adobe Premiere Elements is ideal for new video editors. It’s essentially Adobe’s consumer version of Premiere Pro, so it’s got the pro tools most everyday users need, and everything feels like it’s been designed to make it simple to start editing videos.

Premiere Elements is a good first step into the world of Adobe’s creative apps, making it easier to graduate to the more advanced Premiere Pro as your skills grow.

When we tested Premiere Elements, we were delighted to find you can switch between different interfaces depending on your experience. It’s a really nice touch for making the editing software accessible to a broader user-base. You’ll also find helpful tutorials and guides for understanding and performing pro-level techniques.

Unlike most Adobe products, there’s no Creative Cloud subscriptions. Premiere Elements is available for a one-off purchase.

There are two other Adobe video editors for beginners we’d recommend trying. For ultra-simplicity, Adobe Express free online video editor is best for short, social media-friendly clips. For making movies on the go, Adobe Premiere Rush is a great video editing app for beginners.

If you can get past some interface quirks, Wondershare’s Filmora is one of our top choices for best beginner's video editing software for beginners.

Novice users will find familiarity in the video editing software’s straightforward timeline view, and find it easier to edit with handy, animated tooltips.

Built-in screen recording is a welcome feature not often found in video editing software, while absolute beginners will appreciate the option to change a clip’s aspect ratio, trim its duration and add over 20 filters to it at the click of a button.

There’s even direct integration with stock asset repositories like Giphy, Pixabay and Unsplash from within Filmora itself, making it a strong piece of video editing software for beginners, or even more advanced users looking for a professional stock library.

Wondershare Filmora is all about giving novices powerful, AI-driven tools that intuit what they want and give it to them. It’s probably the best video editing software for beginners for striking a happy medium between having lots of features and total ease-of-use.

CyberLink PowerDirector isn’t exactly a video editor for beginners - it’s ostensibly for prosumers, so it’s a lot more advanced than many we’ve tested for newcomers. But it’s undeniably easy to use thanks to its relaxed and efficient interface.

If you’re even vaguely familiar with software for editing videos, you’ll be right at home with PowerDirector. Everything is where it should be, everything works as it should do. We appreciated the fact that the software could handle a range of projects, from small editing jobs to complex final cuts without impacting stability and performance.

During our tests, we were especially impressed with the inclusion of keyframing tools and a good-sized animation library. Throw in titling tools, transitions, and effects, and you have a pretty powerful video editing program for beginners and experienced editors alike.

PowerDirector is available through a monthly/annual subscription or via a one-off payment for the lifetime license, with upgrade options. There’s also a free version - PowerDirector Essentials - but we felt this lacked a lot of features found in the paid-for editions.

4. Apple iMovie Best video editing software for beginners on Mac Specifications OS: Mac, iOS Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Free + Nice interface + Simple and straightforward to use Reasons to avoid - Apple-only devices - Infrequent updates

With its sleek, streamlined, and incredibly easy-to-use layout, Apple iMovie is one of the best video editing software for beginners on Mac.

For a long time, the simple video editor was the go-to for Apple fans who had little to no knowledge of how to cut a movie. However, in recent years, its once-revolutionary feature set has stagnated, with updates seemingly few and far between. And that’s a shame, because there’s a lot to like with iMovie - especially if you’re already part of the Apple ecosystem.

If you’re willing to overlook the lack of regular updates, you’ll find iMovie is absolutely golden for creating videos in the simplest ways possible. The learning curve is low - in fact, it hardly exists at all - and it’s even available as a video editing app for iOS. Better still, the tool integrates well with other Apple products.

Once you’ve maxed out your skills on iMovie, Apple’s professional-grade video editor Final Cut Pro will be a great option.

5. Magix Movie Studio Best for keeping it simple Specifications OS: Windows specifications Condition New Today's best Magix Movie Studio 2022 deals Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $69.99 (opens in new tab) $46.31 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $59.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $69.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals Reasons to buy + Great import interface + Easy to use tools + Fast rendering Reasons to avoid - PC-only

Magix Movie Studio 2023 has seen several recent engine enhancements and feature additions that make it a great option for beginner video editing software.

The timeline interface won’t challenge newcomers, and Magix Movie Studio 2023 includes bigger buttons and handles for video clips, making it much easier to edit with precision.

The main preview screen has also seen improvements, allowing you to move around footage and other material to easily create collages and split-screen content.

Several video templates designed to fit the aspect ratios of specific social media platforms, and footage taken from a smartphone will be resized automatically.

What we like less about Movie Studio is its byzantine business model. There are three tiers: Basic, Platinum, and Suite, and all of them can be purchased either outright or as a subscription.

Magix Content - a large library of stock photos, videos, samples, and even animation, is locked behind Platinum and Suite subscriptions. This would make a convenient Adobe Stock alternative , but you’ll be regularly paying for the privilege.

“Support for Intel, NVIDIA and AMD cards” is locked behind any version of Platinum and Suite, as are “Travel Maps”, “detailed” color correction (Basic has “easy-to-use color correction”), multicam editing and “Automatic Shot Match”.

The pricing model, and liberal use of contextless jargon, will undoubtedly confuse new video editors looking to get started without much thought. However, we’d say that Movie Studio’s Basic version meets that need.

6. Corel VideoStudio Best for beginners on a budget Specifications OS: Windows specifications Condition New Delivery Medium Download Today's Best Deals View at Eneba US (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Newegg (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Very easy to learn + Good value pricing Reasons to avoid - PC-only - Not powerful enough for pros

Corel VideoStudio Ultimate is a smart choice for a beginner-level video editing software. It’s affordable, intuitive and the latest version comes with a number of impressive features that you may struggle to find anywhere else at this price point - which includes a buy-outright option.

The feature that most surprised us was a tool that automatically subtitles your video (transcription errors permitting), and allows you to export the results as an .srt file. Given the complexities surrounding subtitling - this could be a boon for accessible video going forward.

Otherwise, a GIF editor, “Face Effects” - a rudimentary VFX kit - and “face indexing” - a database of who appears in your videos and when, all make Corel VideoStudio Ultimate worth considering over others if you’re just looking to get started with video editing.

But there are some advanced features that make it contend against professional-level video editors like Adobe Premiere Pro for pure functionality. Non-linear keyframing will allow for custom-speed adjustments to your clips, and files rendered with the HEVC codec (also known as x265) are provisionally supported.

While some additional features, like AR stickers, need work, Corel VideoStudio Ultimate’s fundamentals are solid, making it more than acceptable at the consumer level.

It continues to receive updates that add to its feature set - including some clever transitions when we last looked - and we have no doubt that any edges will be smoothed out.

Those looking for a truly professional-grade video editor might prefer Corel’s Pinnacle Studio , which maintains the straightforward interface while packing in features like 8K video support.

7. Nero Video Best for basics Specifications OS: Windows specifications Condition New Delivery Medium Download Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Nero (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great for beginners and intermediates + Includes FX library + Express and advanced interfaces to match user experience level Reasons to avoid - Too basic for professional video editors

Nero Video’s simple but dated interface makes it a decent choice for video editing software suited for beginners. Be aware that it comes without bells and whistles, but it’ll get the job done.

Like most beginner video editing software, the user interface consists of a timeline, control panel, and preview screen. In our review, we weren’t too impressed with the overall aesthetic, but even absolute beginners will find it intuitive.

Nero Video’s biggest draws for absolute beginners to video editing software are its ‘Express’ mode, which reduces the UI to its absolute bare essentials. This is a great way to familiarize yourself with the basics before advancing to the next stage. We also thought the ‘Live Guide’, which walks users through the process of editing their project, offers an accessible entry-point into video editing.

During our tests, we found that Nero Video manages well on older hardware. It’s an ideal piece of video editing software for beginners on low-spec PCs. Anyone else will likely want to consider more powerful alternatives.

How to choose the best video editing software for beginners Choosing the best video editing software for beginners can be difficult. As a beginner, you probably won’t be looking for a particular brand, or feature - just something that can get the job done and teach you the best way to do it. That’s not to say you won’t find features that’ll help you along with your particular use case. Corel VideoStudio Ultimate’s GIF Editor, and Magix Movie Studio’s templates designed for social media exports, will be helpful to budding content creators. Others include VFX software that offer genuine alternatives to Adobe After Effects, The video editors most obviously geared towards newcomers will use a drag-and-drop timeline view - where, at minimum you’ll place your clips in the order you want them to appear. You’ll drag your media into the editor to import it into a media library, and from there you can drag it onto the timeline, move it around, trim it, and more - repeating the process for each new clip. All of our choices for this listing use this view, and so, in theory, you can’t go wrong. But if you’re looking for something especially simple - Nero Video may be the choice for you, thanks to its optional simplified Express view. At this level - it may simply come down to price. All of our choices have software packages that come in under $100, and that’s ignoring the range of free video editing software available across PC and Mac. If features aren’t a concern, technical jargon is beyond you, and you’re just looking for “a video editor”, you could do a lot worse than picking one at random. We vouch for every single one of these choices, and ultimately the only person who can figure out the best choice for you - is you.