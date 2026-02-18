Enterprises are "replatforming," switching from traditional apps to AI, says Mistral CEO

Arthur Mensch notes many need the "right infrastructure in place" to get any real success out of AI

Gaps could emerge to separate companies that use AI versus those that don't

Mistral AI CEO Arthur Mensch predicts that more than half of current enterprise SaaS software could be replaced by AI tools, raising questions and investor concerns over traditional software.

Mensch explained how, with the "right infrastructure in place" (and that's an ongoing issue at the moment, per various other reports and studies), enterprises can easily and quickly built custom AI-driven applications to automate workflows without having to rely on traditional, third-party vendors.

He described this as a "replatforming" trend, where businesses are now faced with deciding between legacy IT systems and AI-powered alternatives.

Are traditional workplace apps being replaced by AI?

"AI is making us able to develop software at the speed of light," Mensch said in an interview with CNBC.

While emerging "replatforming" is clearly a threat to traditional vendors who risk being left behind, Mistral AI is clearly not worried about this.

Quite the opposite. "The replatforming is a big opportunity for us," he said, "because we now have more than 100 enterprise customers coming to us also with that will of maybe changing and replatforming their IT system."

However, traditional software versus custom AI apps won't be the only difference we could be set to see. A gap between companies with the right infrastructure and those without will also emerge, because infrastructure refers to far more than just servers.

Enterprises also need solid, clean data foundations, the right cloud and compute layer, top-notch security and of course a skilled workforce – and these are all challenges that companies consistently face when implementing AI.

While Mensch's comments about replacing traditional apps with AI give us a good idea of what's to come, it's clear that the companies set to see the most success will be the ones to implement that "right infrastructure" to set the foundations of growth.

