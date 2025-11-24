NATO signs major Google deal to ensure secure sovereign cloud

NATO has selected Google Cloud to power JATEC

Google Distributed Cloud is an air-gapped, sovereign cloud for maximum security

Google Cloud revenue skyrocketed last quarter, pushing it to be the third-most valuable company globally

NATO’s Communication and Information Agency (NCIA) has signed a multimillion-dollar deal with Google Cloud to enable it access to sovereign cloud capabilities amid the organization’s digital modernization efforts.

Google Cloud and NATO said the “strategic partnership” would help NATO strengthen its data governance and give it access to secure cloud and AI tech.

More specifically, NATO will be using Google Distributed Cloud (GDC), which is an air-gapped sovereign cloud solution designed specifically for highly regulated industries, promising disconnected and secure environments.

NATO strikes a deal with Google Cloud

“This empowers organizations to run modern AI and analytics workloads on their most important data, unlocking valuable insights while maintaining absolute operational control and meeting the strictest digital sovereignty requirements,” the two wrote in the announcement.

GDC allows NATO to have control over data residency to keep within its strict sovereignty and compliance guidelines. Google stressed that GDC keeps “NCIA’s highly sensitive data… under its direct control and within NATO’s sovereign territory.”

“This partnership will enable NATO to decisively accelerate its digital modernization efforts while maintaining the highest levels of security and digital sovereignty,” Google Cloud EMEA President Tara Brady wrote.

Google Distributed Cloud is the chosen provider for NCIA’s Joint Analysis, Training and Education Center (JATEC), a NATO-Ukraine organization that handles data from the Russia-Ukraine war.

“Through this collaboration, we will deliver a secure, resilient and scalable cloud environment for JATEC that meets the highest standards required to protect highly sensitive data,” NCIA CTO Antonio Calderon wrote.

Google and NATO have kept the finer details of the deal under wraps – it’s unclear how many millions the deal could be worth, and for how long it will be in place. Still, it’s good news for Google – a company that continues to gain market share in the cloud sector.

Google Cloud revenues increased 28% last quarter, which is more than double the 12% rise in revenues Google as a whole saw.

In fact, strong fiscal performance saw Google recently overtake Microsoft in terms of market cap. Valued at $3.617 trillion, it trails only behind Apple and Nvidia (both over $4 trillion).

