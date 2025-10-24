Anthropic signs multi-billion dollar Google deal that gives it access to a million TPUs

Anthropic strikes deal worth “tens of billions of dollars” with Google Cloud

Claude maker will add more Google TPUs to its Nvidia GPU and Amazon Trainium portfolio

Amazon remains Anthropic’s “primary training partner and cloud provider”

Anthropic has signed a multi-billion dollar deal with Google which will see the AI firm gain up to one million Google Cloud tensor processing units (TPUs) for training and running its large language models (LLMs).

The deal, worth “tens of billions of dollars” according to Anthropic, will mean the company could have well over a gigawatt of compute capacity by 2026.

The expansion comes after a successful year for Anthropic, which has seen the number of customers worth $100,000+ in run-rate revenue grow nearly 7x in the past year thanks to the ongoing AI boom.

Anthropic boosts capacity

Anthropic CFO Krishna Rao notes the move is a continuation of the partnership between it and Google Cloud, which was likely chosen because of its price performance and energy efficiency – not to mention the existing positive relationship between the two.

Because of the power delivery design of Google’s TPUs, they’re typically more power-efficient than Nvidia’s GPUs, which are synonymous with other AI tech such as Anthropic competitor OpenAI.

Such a large deal is probably a good sign for Google, then, which wants to challenge Nvidia’s market dominance.

“We are continuing to innovate and drive further efficiencies and increased capacity of our TPUs, building on our already mature AI accelerator portfolio, including our seventh generation TPU, Ironwood,” Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian explained.

However, Google isn’t Anthropic’s only partner. Nvidia’s GPUs and Amazon’s Trainium also play an important role in the company’s multi-vendor strategy, and indeed Amazon remains Anthropic’s “primary training partner and cloud provider.”

