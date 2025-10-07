OpenAI and AMD reveal billion-dollar partnership - Sam Altman says deal will "bring the benefits of advanced AI to everyone faster"

AMD and OpenAI sign a multi-year deal for 6 GW of GPUs

OpenAI will also get up to 160 million shares ($32.5 billion) in AMD

AMD shares surged 37% following the announcement

OpenAI has signed a major deal with AMD in an effort to continue its expansion of AI infrastructure.

The billion-dollar, multi-year agreement will have AMD being responsible for deploying 6 GW of its Instinct GPUs, with the first gigawatt coming from AMD Instinct MI450 series GPUs in the second half of 2026.

Under the deal, OpenAI will also get access to future generations of AMD’s chips, as well as better software-hardware optimization in the future.

OpenAI will use AMD for more compute

Although precise financial details have not been revealed, the companies said the deal would “deliver tens of billions of dollars in revenue for AMD while accelerating OpenAI’s AI infrastructure buildout.”

“This partnership creates a true win-win for both companies, enabling very large-scale AI deployments and advancing the entire ecosystem,” OpenAI said in its announcement.

AMD has also issued OpenAI a warrant for up to 160 million shares of AMD common stock, which the ChatGPT maker can vest when specific milestones of the agreement are achieved.

Share prices surged over 37% before dropping slightly (equivalent of around 24% growth) in the day following the announcement. With a share price of $203.71, 160 million shares would net OpenAI over $32.5 billion at today’s value.

“This agreement creates significant strategic alignment and shareholder value for both AMD and OpenAI and is expected to be highly accretive to AMD's non-GAAP earnings-per-share,” AMD CFO Jean Hu noted.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman described the deal as a “major step in building the compute capacity needed to realize AI’s full potential.”

AMD’s most recent quarter drew in a record $7.7 billion in revenue, up 32% year over year, driven by “strategic investments across hardware, software and systems.”

