Nvidia might dominate the industry, but Oracle is still betting on AMD chips for its superclusters

Oracle has announced an expansion of its partnership with AMD at its annual AI World conference, revealing it will become the first hyperscaler to offer a publicly available supercluster powered by 50,000 AMD Instinct MI450 Series GPUs.

The two companies already have a long-standing partnership, and this news builds on prior deployments using AMD’s MI300X and MI355X GPUs.

The supercluster will feature a full suite of AMD components across its Helios rack architecture, including the MI450 GPUs, next-gen AMD EPYC ‘Venice’ CPUs and Pensando ‘Vulcano’ networking.

Oracle might be working closely with Nvidia, but there’s still room for AMD in its strategy

The messaging at AI World 2025 has been clear – the company’s commitment is to bring AI to you and your data, and not the other way around. This has presented the company with an entire opportunity to open up with third parties, buddying up with rival hyperscalers for cloud hosting and maintaining multiple chip vendor options, all of which is designed to give the customer choice.

The latest Helios racks offer a dense, liquid-cooled design for supporting up to 72 GPUs per rack – the usual low-latency promises are also made. Oracle will also provision up to three 800 Gbps ‘Vulcano’ AI-NICs per GPU, and those GPUs will provide up to 432GB of HBM4 and 20 TB/s of memory bandwidth.

Oracle boasted that the latest configuration will allow customers to train and infer models that are 50% larger than previous generations.

At the same time, OCI has also announced the general availability of OCI Compute with AMD Instinct MI355X GPUs, with up to 131,072 of them available in the zettascale Supercluster.

OCI EVP Mahesh Thiagarajan said that the continued partnership with AMD responds to customer demands for “robust, scalable and high-performance infrastructure” with “the best price-performance, open, secure, and scalable cloud foundation.”

AMD shares rose by around 8.7% in the day following the announcement.

