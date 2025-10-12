Sparkle’s dense PCIe 5.0 design offers lower-cost entry into AI and data research

Taiwanese graphics card manufacturer Sparkle has taken the wraps off its new dense, scalable GPU server which could offer an alternative to costly AI accelerator systems like Nvidia’s H100, H200, and B200 data center GPUs.

The C741-6U-Dual 16P is designed to house up to 16 Arc Pro B60 Dual graphics cards, providing a total of 32 Intel GPUs and as much as 768GB of combined VRAM.

Each Arc Pro B60 Dual features two Battlemage BMG-G21 GPUs, and when fully equipped, the system will deliver a whopping 81,920 GPU cores.

Advanced cooling

The server supports both 24GB and 48GB GPU models, paired with 4th or 5th Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors.

It uses Intel’s C741 chipset and supports up to 32 DDR5 memory slots, allowing 256GB per module for intensive workloads.

Sparkle has built the system around a 6U chassis with strong power and cooling capacity.

The top configuration uses five 2,700W titanium power supplies, reaching a combined 10,800W output, while the smaller version includes four 2,400W units rated at 7,200W.

With as many as 15 fans installed, the system has clearly been built to manage heat effectively during continuous workloads.

Each GPU connects to the CPU through a PCIe 5.0 x8 interface, either directly or via a Microchip switch, maximizing data bandwidth while avoiding potential bottlenecks caused by shared links.

There’s support for dual M.2 slots and several NVMe and SATA bays for local storage.

Although there’s no way of knowing at this stage how the Arc Pro B60 will perform in large-scale inference or training tasks, the flexibility offered by the hardware could appeal to researchers and developers seeking affordable parallel compute power.

Unsurprisingly, Sparkle hasn’t revealed pricing for the C741-6U-Dual 16P but potential buyers can make a purchase inquiry on the website.

