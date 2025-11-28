Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, November 28 (game #901).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #902) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BUST

SPLIT

TREE

TRUNK

RELIEF

PIGEON

STAND

STATUE

COVER

TORSO

SUBSTITUTE

CORE

MIDSECTION

BACKUP

BENCH

HIT

NYT Connections today (game #902) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Center of our bodies

GREEN: Stepping in

BLUE: As seen in public green spaces

PURPLE:Pontoon lingo

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #902) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ABDOMINAL AREA

GREEN: REPLACEMENT

BLUE: PARK STAPLES

PURPLE: BLACKJACK TERMS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #902) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #902, are…

YELLOW: ABDOMINAL AREA CORE, MIDSECTION, TORSO, TRUNK

CORE, MIDSECTION, TORSO, TRUNK GREEN: REPLACEMENT BACKUP, COVER, RELIEF, SUBSTITUTE

BACKUP, COVER, RELIEF, SUBSTITUTE BLUE: PARK STAPLES BENCH, PIGEON, STATUE, TREE

BENCH, PIGEON, STATUE, TREE PURPLE: BLACKJACK TERMS BUST, HIT, SPLIT, STAND

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

It took me a little while to get BLACKJACK TERMS as I’ve grown up saying “twist” instead of HIT and “stick” instead of STAND, but fortunately it features in enough movies that it didn’t make much difference.

Before my early purple I had already made a mistake.

I was on the right track with the REPLACEMENT tiles but had BENCH instead of RELIEF – my brain was going to sports where and football/soccer in particular where squad players who may feature later in the game sit on the bench.

