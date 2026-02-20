Capcom has asked fans not to share Resident Evil Requiem leaks ahead of launch

This comes after physical copies of the game leaked

The studio says its legal team will deliver takedown notices for content shared online

Capcom has asked players not to leak Resident Evil Requiem spoilers ahead of the game's official launch next week.

The next Resident Evil game releases in just seven days, but earlier this week, it was reported that physical copies are already in the hands of some players, giving them full access to the game before anyone else.

Screenshots, videos, and full playthroughs of Requiem have been making the rounds online ever since, meaning it's time to go full internet blackout mode if you want to avoid spoilers.

Now, in a new statement shared to social media, Capcom has asked players not to share any spoilers for the game online before it's released, stating that its legal team will deliver takedown notices for anyone in violation.

"A request from Capcom to the community. Please don't post or share pre-release leaks and spoilers for Resident Evil Requiem," the studio said.

"We really want everyone to enjoy the game's story and experience as much as possible. Our legal department will continue to issue takedowns and deletion notices for leaks in order to preserve your day-one experience.

"It's not long now until the game is out, so we look forward to seeing all your reactions after release!"

If you don't want to do a complete social media lockdown before the game arrives, you can download the Google Chrome No Spoilers extension, which allows you to enter multiple keywords and actively blur any video's thumbnail and title in relation to Resident Evil Requiem.

Either way, we won't have to wait much longer because Resident Evil Requiem launches on February 27 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

