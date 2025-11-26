Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, November 26 (game #899).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #900) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

MUSIC

FILES

GRANDS

TIDAL WAVE

ROUTERS

HURDLE

AVALANCHE

DOWNLOADS

TORRENT

DESKTOP

DRILLS

CONFECTIONS

SWELLING SEA

OUTPOURING

SAWS

DOCUMENTS

NYT Connections today (game #900) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Everything all at one

Everything all at one GREEN: As seen on a PC

As seen on a PC BLUE: Carpentry implements

Carpentry implements PURPLE: Sounds like something we play daily

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #900) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: INUNDATION

GREEN: MAIN FOLDERS IN A COMPUTER

BLUE: WOODWORKING TOOLS

PURPLE: RHYMES FOR NEW YORK TIMES GAMES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #900) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #900, are…

YELLOW: INUNDATION AVALANCHE, OUTPOURING, TIDAL WAVE, TORRENT

AVALANCHE, OUTPOURING, TIDAL WAVE, TORRENT GREEN: MAIN FOLDERS IN A COMPUTER DESKTOP, DOCUMENTS, DOWNLOADS, MUSIC

DESKTOP, DOCUMENTS, DOWNLOADS, MUSIC BLUE: WOODWORKING TOOLS DRILLS, FILES, ROUTERS, SAWS

DRILLS, FILES, ROUTERS, SAWS PURPLE: RHYMES FOR NEW YORK TIMES GAMES CONFECTIONS, GRANDS, HURDLE, SWELLING SEA

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

It took me several attempts before getting INUNDATION – first I thought it was something to do with currents and water so I played SWELLING SEA instead of OUTPOURING, then I swapped that for GRANDS guessing it might be a term for, erm, rapid water?

After getting the yellow group I made a hash of the green category, with FILES in place of DESKTOP.

Thankfully, WOODWORKING TOOLS was easy from here as despite playing them all every day I would never have seen RHYMES FOR NEW YORK TIMES GAMES – kudos if you did.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, November 26, game #899)

YELLOW: VERBS EXPRESSING POSSIBILITY CAN, COULD, MAY, MIGHT

CAN, COULD, MAY, MIGHT GREEN: WOMEN'S NICKNAMES DEB, JAN, KAT, SUE

DEB, JAN, KAT, SUE BLUE: FINANCIAL ABBREVIATIONS APR, CFO, IRA, SEC

APR, CFO, IRA, SEC PURPLE: BACKWARDS ANIMALS FLOW, GOD, MAR, TAB