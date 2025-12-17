Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, December 17 (game #920).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories.

NYT Connections today (game #921) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

HERO

BUTTERFLY

FELT

FANCY

GLITTER

FANTASY

STAR

MEDIA

DAYDREAM

WORKER

PRINCIPAL

POMPOM

SECURITY

LEAD

PIPE CLEANER

ILLUSION

NYT Connections today (game #921) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Hopeful thoughts

Hopeful thoughts GREEN: The main character

The main character BLUE: As seen in art class

As seen in art class PURPLE: Precede with a friendly word

Need more clues?

NYT Connections today (game #921) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BIT OF WISHFUL THINKING

GREEN: PROTAGONIST

BLUE: COMPONENT OF AN ARTS AND CRAFTS PROJECT

PURPLE: SOCIAL _____

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #921) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #921, are…

YELLOW: BIT OF WISHFUL THINKING DAYDREAM, FANCY, FANTASY, ILLUSION

DAYDREAM, FANCY, FANTASY, ILLUSION GREEN: PROTAGONIST HERO, LEAD, PRINCIPAL, STAR

HERO, LEAD, PRINCIPAL, STAR BLUE: COMPONENT OF AN ARTS AND CRAFTS PROJECT FELT, GLITTER, PIPE CLEANER, POMPOM

FELT, GLITTER, PIPE CLEANER, POMPOM PURPLE: SOCIAL _____ BUTTERFLY, MEDIA, SECURITY, WORKER

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 mistake

My single error was in remembering my own children’s artistic pieces at this time of year when they were younger and they would bring home creations stuck to breakfast cereal boxes, all of which would included a STAR in some form.

Alas, this was not a COMPONENT OF AN ARTS AND CRAFT PROJECT in the Connections multiverse but POMPOM was – for some reason I was reserving POMPOM and BUTTERFLY for a later quartet.

From here it was all plain sailing, although in hindsight I wish I hadn’t rushed in with PROTAGINIST and collected what became the purple group instead. Congratulations if you saw SOCIAL ____ early.

