Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, October 22 (game #864).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #865) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

DOGGY

FINE

PRIZE

SWAG

STONE

KITTY

BALL

DUCKY

BIRDIE

GO

SWELL

PURSE

MIXED

POT

PUCK

DANDY

NYT Connections today (game #865) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Feeling good

Feeling good GREEN: Reward

Reward BLUE: Kit needed to win gold

Kit needed to win gold PURPLE: Add a word that rhymes with “nag”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #865) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PEACHY

GREEN: WINNINGS

BLUE: PIECES OF OLYMPIC SPORTS EQUIPMENT

PURPLE: ____BAG

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #865) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #865, are…

YELLOW: PEACHY DANDY, DUCKY, FINE, SWELL

DANDY, DUCKY, FINE, SWELL GREEN: WINNINGS KITTY, POT, PRIZE, PURSE

KITTY, POT, PRIZE, PURSE BLUE: PIECES OF OLYMPIC SPORTS EQUIPMENT BALL, BIRDIE, PUCK, STONE

BALL, BIRDIE, PUCK, STONE PURPLE: ____BAG DOGGY, GO, MIXED, SWAG

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

I made a mistake in each of the three groups today.

For the yellow group I had BIRDIE instead of DUCKY; although both sounded as if they belonged in a PG Wodehouse novel, I thought DUCKY was a term of endearment rather than an expression of good mood.

In the green group, I initially had SWAG instead of PRIZE and for PIECES OF OLYMPIC SPORTS EQUIPMENT I had GO instead of BIRDIE.

Incidentally, for anyone wondering, a birdie is another word for a shuttlecock, the feathered projectile used in badminton.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, October 22, game #864)

YELLOW: UTILITIES ELECTRIC, GAS, TELEPHONE, WATER

ELECTRIC, GAS, TELEPHONE, WATER GREEN: ADAPT TO FIT ONE'S NEEDS FASHION, MOLD, SHAPE, TAILOR

FASHION, MOLD, SHAPE, TAILOR BLUE: KINDS OF ANTS ARMY, CARPENTER, FIRE, PHARAOH

ARMY, CARPENTER, FIRE, PHARAOH PURPLE: COPY____ CAT, PASTA, RIGHT, WRITER