NYT Connections today (game #887) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BUDDY

FREQUENCY

HEAT

RATE

SPEED

JUDGE

DISASTER

BAND

ARMAGEDDON

GRADE

SUPERHERO

STATION

MARTIAL ARTS

CHANNEL

HARD BOILED

REVIEW

NYT Connections today (game #887) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: A considered opinion

A considered opinion GREEN: FM or AM

FM or AM BLUE: Types of movie

Types of movie PURPLE: Hits movies from the end of the 20th century

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #887) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: EVALUATE

GREEN: RADIO TUNING OPTIONS

BLUE: ACTION FILM SUBGENRES

PURPLE: CLASSIC '90S ACTION FILMS

NYT Connections today (game #887) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #887, are…

YELLOW: EVALUATE GRADE, JUDGE, RATE, REVIEW

GRADE, JUDGE, RATE, REVIEW GREEN: RADIO TUNING OPTIONS BAND, CHANNEL, FREQUENCY, STATION

BAND, CHANNEL, FREQUENCY, STATION BLUE: ACTION FILM SUBGENRES BUDDY, DISASTER, MARTIAL ARTS, SUPERHERO

BUDDY, DISASTER, MARTIAL ARTS, SUPERHERO PURPLE: CLASSIC '90S ACTION FILMS ARMAGEDDON, HARD BOILED, HEAT, SPEED

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

It’s always a thrill to get the purple/hardest group first – even if it was an easy day (well, an easy day if you like action films and are old enough to have owned an analog radio).

I did hesitate a little over HARD BOILED, initially thinking that we were looking for crime genres, but the trio of ARMAGEDDON, HEAT, and SPEED meant that it had to refer to the legendary John Woo movie that’s most famous for the poster of Chow Yun-fat carrying a baby in one arm and a rifle in the other. It’s an image that is seared in the minds of many a 1990s father as the epitome of cool.

