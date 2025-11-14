NYT Connections answers for game 888 on a purple background

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, November 14 (game #887).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #888) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

TWILIGHT

SEASON

FILM

PERIOD

STAGE

SLASH

TIME

METHOD

SALT

COMFORT

DASH

FLAVOR

CHARACTER

COLON

BUFFER

SPICE

NYT Connections today (game #888) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Add something extra to food

Add something extra to food GREEN: Featured in sentences

Featured in sentences BLUE: Types of dramatic performer

Types of dramatic performer PURPLE: Begin just before darkness

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #888) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ENHANCE THE TASTE OF

GREEN: PUNCTUATION MARKS

BLUE: KINDS OF ACTORS

PURPLE: ____ ZONE

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #888) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #888, are…

YELLOW: ENHANCE THE TASTE OF FLAVOR, SALT, SEASON, SPICE

FLAVOR, SALT, SEASON, SPICE GREEN: PUNCTUATION MARKS COLON, DASH, PERIOD, SLASH

COLON, DASH, PERIOD, SLASH BLUE: KINDS OF ACTORS CHARACTER, FILM, METHOD, STAGE

CHARACTER, FILM, METHOD, STAGE PURPLE: ____ ZONE BUFFER, COMFORT, TIME, TWILIGHT

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

The lack of crossovers made this a relatively straightforward game.

It’s been a while since I completed Connections in difficulty order and usually I am really pleased when I do that, but today I’m annoyed that I failed to see the purple group.

It’s a common trivia quiz question to ask what country has the most TIME zones. Logically you’d think of the US, Russia or perhaps Australia but the answer is France with 12 time zones. It’s a bit of a trick because it's due to France’s many far-flung territories; mainland France has just one time zone.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, November 14, game #887)

YELLOW: EVALUATE GRADE, JUDGE, RATE, REVIEW

GRADE, JUDGE, RATE, REVIEW GREEN: RADIO TUNING OPTIONS BAND, CHANNEL, FREQUENCY, STATION

BAND, CHANNEL, FREQUENCY, STATION BLUE: ACTION FILM SUBGENRES BUDDY, DISASTER, MARTIAL ARTS, SUPERHERO

BUDDY, DISASTER, MARTIAL ARTS, SUPERHERO PURPLE: CLASSIC '90S ACTION FILMS ARMAGEDDON, HARD BOILED, HEAT, SPEED