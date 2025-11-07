Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, November 7 (game #880).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #881) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SIGN

SPY

STOP

ROBOT

SEAL

BODY

DELIVER

PRESENT

BEAM

PLUG

PROGRAMMING

CHING

GIVE

SPOKEN

CLOSE

PRONOUNCE

NYT Connections today (game #881) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Prevent a leak

Prevent a leak GREEN: Ways to do a big speech

Ways to do a big speech BLUE: Different kinds of lingo

Different kinds of lingo PURPLE: Begin with a singular letter

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #881) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BLOCK, AS AN OPENING

GREEN: PUT FORWARD, AS AN ANNOUNCEMENT

BLUE: KINDS OF LANGUAGE

PURPLE: WORDS AFTER “I”

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #881) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #881, are…

YELLOW: BLOCK, AS AN OPENING CLOSE, PLUG, SEAL, STOP

CLOSE, PLUG, SEAL, STOP GREEN: PUT FORWARD, AS AN ANNOUNCEMENT DELIVER, GIVE, PRESENT, PRONOUNCE

DELIVER, GIVE, PRESENT, PRONOUNCE BLUE: KINDS OF LANGUAGE BODY, PROGRAMMING, SIGN, SPOKEN

BODY, PROGRAMMING, SIGN, SPOKEN PURPLE: WORDS AFTER "|" BEAM, CHING, ROBOT, SPY

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Perfect

This was one of those games of Connections where apart from the easiest/yellow group I did not have a clue what I was doing, but I still managed to complete it without making a mistake.

I thought PUT FORWARD, AS AN ANNOUNCEMENT was about sending something to someone via UPS so I initially had SIGN instead of PRONOUNCE – but changed it after a vague thought that it had something to do with business meetings.

My vagueness continued with WORDS AFTER “I”, which I cobbled together thinking they were something to do with a sci-fi show I had no idea about. I’ll pay for this good fortune tomorrow, I’m sure.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, November 7, game #880)

YELLOW: TEXTILE PATTERNS ANIMAL PRINT, HERRINGBONE, HOUNDSTOOTH, POLKA DOT

ANIMAL PRINT, HERRINGBONE, HOUNDSTOOTH, POLKA DOT GREEN: GREEN CONDIMENTS CHIMICHURRI, PESTO, RELISH, SALSA VERDE

CHIMICHURRI, PESTO, RELISH, SALSA VERDE BLUE: THINGS WITH HOLES IN THE MIDDLE BAGEL, HULA HOOP, INNER TUBE, WASHER

BAGEL, HULA HOOP, INNER TUBE, WASHER PURPLE: THINGS THAT ARE PURPLE BARNEY THE DINOSAUR, EGGPLANT, PEOPLE EATER, SWING STATE