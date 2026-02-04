Take-Two Interactive is "embracing generative AI" according to its CEO

The Rockstar Games owner "hundreds of pilots" testing the technology

Thankfully generative AI will play "zero part" in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has discussed the potential of generative AI technology in the company's latest earnings call.

In response to a question about the recent bruising that Take-Two stock received following the announcement of Google's Project Genie AI tool, which purportedly allows users to generate playable interactive worlds based on prompts, Zelnick admitted that he was "a little confused" by the market's reaction.

"The video game business, since its inception, was built on the back of machine learning and artificial intelligence," he explained. "We create our games in computers with technology and, ever since questions began about generative AI about months ago, I've been incredibly enthusiastic about what the future can bring."

He went on to reveal that Take-Two is currently "actively embracing generative AI" with "hundreds of pilots" testing its implementation across the company including in its game studios.

He added that the company has the chance "to drive efficiencies, reduce costs, and create the opportunity to do what digital technology has always allowed" by reducing the time spent on "mundane tasks" and freeing up time for "the more interesting tasks of making superb entertainment."

It comes as part of Take-Two's overall strategy to "be the most creative, be the most innovative, and be the most efficient company in the entertainment business."

What does this mean for Rockstar?

(Image credit: Shutterstock/Sashkin)

Although you can hardly move for massive tech companies making announcements regarding generative AI, use of the technology remains controversial in the gaming space.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fans were disappointed to see apparent "AI slop" adorning the side of a building in a recent Forza Horizon 6 trailer, and Battlefield 6 players expressed fury at the sale of seemingly AI generated content in the game's virtual store late last year.

Thankfully, Zelnick has confirmed that generative AI will not be used in the development of the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6. Speaking to Gamesindustry.biz ahead of the earnings call, he confirmed that: "Generative AI has zero part in what Rockstar Games is building."

"Their worlds are handcrafted. That's what differentiates them," he explained. "They're built from the ground up, building by building, street by street, neighborhood by neighborhood. They're not procedurally generated, they shouldn't be. That's what makes great entertainment."

The earnings call also reaffirmed that GTA 6 is still on track to launch on November 19, 2026 with marketing efforts expected to ramp up soon.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.