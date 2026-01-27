Grand Theft Auto 6 will only be released digitally at launch, a new report claims

An insider with an accurate track record for reporting release dates for several ports says it's to prevent further leaks at launch

It's claimed that the physical edition could arrive weeks later or as far as early 2027

A new report claims that Grand Theft Auto 6 will only be released digitally at launch to prevent further leaks.

According to the Polish site PPE.pl(via VGC), its "trusted" insider Graczdari, who handles physical game sales in Europe, told the publication that Take-Two has no current plans to release GTA 6 physically due to the possibility of story or gameplay leaks.

It's claimed that GTA 6 will launch digitally first, with a physical edition arriving later on. However, conflicting reports say it could be three to four weeks later, or as far as 2027, before players could get their hands on a physical copy.

"We're hearing more and more that the physical version won’t be released simultaneously with the digital version to prevent leaks," the source said.

"We’re getting conflicting reports – some say the physical version will arrive three to four weeks after the digital release, while others say it won’t happen until early 2027. More information will be available in mid-February."

We'd take this report with a grain of salt for now, since the idea of a digital-only GTA 6, one of the most highly anticipated games of all time, seems like it could have a massive effect on sales for the studio, especially considering the game won't be released on PC at launch.

However, it's worth mentioning that Graczdari has a track record for accurately reporting on the release dates for the Oblivion: Remastered physical edition, the PS5 version of Microsoft Flight Simulator, and the Nintendo Switch 2 port of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.

GTA 6 has been subject to leaks in the past, with its first trailer dropping online ahead of its official debut back in 2023, and then again later when some early animation work was flagged on Reddit.

GTA 6 was initially set to launch on May 26, 2026, but was delayed and will now arrive on November 19, 2026, for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

