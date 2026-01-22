Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, January 22 (game #956).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #957) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

STONE

TEMPLE

PILOT

LIP

STREET

CHEEK

FOOT

TRAFFIC

EYE

ACRE

FLOOD

METER

GARAGE

LIME

BUSHEL

VALET

NYT Connections today (game #957) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Take at face value

Take at face value GREEN: Legally leave your vehicle

Legally leave your vehicle BLUE: Opposite of metric

Opposite of metric PURPLE: Add with a bright word

Need more clues?

NYT Connections today (game #957) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FACIAL FEATURES

GREEN: KINDS OF PARKING

BLUE: IMPERIAL UNITS

PURPLE: WORDS BEFORE "LIGHT"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #957) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #957, are…

YELLOW: FACIAL FEATURES CHEEK, EYE, LIP, TEMPLE

CHEEK, EYE, LIP, TEMPLE GREEN: KINDS OF PARKING GARAGE, METER, STREET, VALET

GARAGE, METER, STREET, VALET BLUE: IMPERIAL UNITS ACRE, BUSHEL, FOOT, STONE

ACRE, BUSHEL, FOOT, STONE PURPLE: WORDS BEFORE "LIGHT" FLOOD, LIME, PILOT, TRAFFIC

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 mistake

STONE, TEMPLE and PILOT was today’s in-joke, a nod to the 1990s rock group who shared festival line ups with Nirvana and Pixies back in the day.

They all turned up in separate groups, with PILOT causing my mistake. Correctly identifying the foursome as WORDS BEFORE “LIGHT” I had FLOOD, LIME, and TRAFFIC locked in, but incorrectly thought the fourth was STREET.

IMPERIAL UNITS are something that I live with in the UK thanks to our unique system of toggling between sensible and ridiculous measuring systems without any explanation. Although, to be fair, I don’t think I’ve ever needed a BUSHEL (an amount that’s equivalent to 64 gallons or 35.2 liters) of anything. Custard maybe?

