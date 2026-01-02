Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, January 2 (game #936).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #937) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

GENERAL

BAR

BLANKET

SLACK

OVERALL

WORK

UMBRELLA

NURSE

PRIVATE

JEAN

MAJOR

DIAMONDS

WILLY

JOGGER

SOS

CAPTAIN

NYT Connections today (game #937) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Chain of command

Chain of command GREEN: Pant types

Pant types BLUE: RiRi tracks

RiRi tracks PURPLE: Precede with a damp word

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #937) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ARMY RANKS

GREEN: LEGWEAR IN THE SINGULAR

BLUE: RIHANNA #1 HITS

PURPLE: WET_____

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #937) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #937, are…

YELLOW: ARMY RANKS CAPTAIN, GENERAL, MAJOR, PRIVATE

CAPTAIN, GENERAL, MAJOR, PRIVATE GREEN: LEGWEAR IN THE SINGULAR JEAN, JOGGER, OVERALL, SLACK

JEAN, JOGGER, OVERALL, SLACK BLUE: RIHANNA #1 HITS DIAMONDS, SOS, UMBRELLA, WORK

DIAMONDS, SOS, UMBRELLA, WORK PURPLE: WET_____ BAR, BLANKET, NURSE, WILLY

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

I know that she is happy building her cosmetic and fashion empires, and becoming one of the wealthiest business tycoons in the world, but I miss Rihanna being a pop star. She was excellent at it.

That said, I am ashamed I completely missed all the RIHANNA #1 HITS – I blame her absence from the radio for the past decade.

Instead, I managed to fumble together the purple group, although I only had BLANKET and NURSE to go on, I guessed my way to success after initially thinking wet WORK was a thing. Maybe it’s what they call it if your job is an UMBRELLA tester?

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, January 2, game #936)

YELLOW: WRITE JOT, LOG, NOTE, RECORD

JOT, LOG, NOTE, RECORD GREEN: SHTICK BIT, GAG, NUMBER, ROUTINE

BIT, GAG, NUMBER, ROUTINE BLUE: BENCHMARK BAR, EXAMPLE, METRIC, STANDARD

BAR, EXAMPLE, METRIC, STANDARD PURPLE: VEGETABLES MINUS STARTING LETTER ALE, EEK, HIVE, QUASH