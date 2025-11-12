Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, November 12 (game #885).

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #886) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FIRE EXTINGUISHER

AIR PURIFIER

MICROSOFT

INSTAGRAM

CIGARETTE

BOX

OVAL

THREADS

FIT

POST

COFFEE MAKER

BEER

SHAVING CREAM

GETUP

SEA

DUDS

NYT Connections today (game #886) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Clothing

Clothing GREEN: Bubbles in common

Bubbles in common BLUE: A layer for improvement

A layer for improvement PURPLE: Add a workplace “word”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #886) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ATTIRE

GREEN: FOAMY THINGS

BLUE: THINGS THAT USE FILTERS

PURPLE: _____ OFFICE

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #886) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #886, are…

YELLOW: ATTIRE DUDS, FIT, GETUP, THREADS

DUDS, FIT, GETUP, THREADS GREEN: FOAMY THINGS BEER, FIRE EXTINGUISHER, SEA, SHAVING CREAM

BEER, FIRE EXTINGUISHER, SEA, SHAVING CREAM BLUE: THINGS THAT USE FILTERS AIR PURIFIER, CIGARETTE, COFFEE MAKER, INSTAGRAM

AIR PURIFIER, CIGARETTE, COFFEE MAKER, INSTAGRAM PURPLE: _____ OFFICE BOX, MICROSOFT, OVAL, POST

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

A surprisingly enjoyable game, but one that tested my patience.

This was a round that contained a couple of pairs. Social media apps INSTAGRAM and THREADS jumped out immediately, but I resisted cobbling together a group from those. More esoterically, I considered DUDS and COFFEE MAKER being linked by milk.

Thankfully, after remembering that DUDS is old English slang for clothes, I found all four tiles in ATTIRE – particularly tricky to be the easiest/yellow group – and then saw the link between CIGARETTES, INSTAGRAM, AIR PURIFIER, and COFFEE MAKER.

With eight tiles left I took a wild guess at four random words and after getting a “one away” pop-up saw that the link was the word OFFICE. Phew!

