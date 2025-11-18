Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, November 18 (game #891).

NYT Connections today (game #892) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SQUAT

SHEPHERD

PIT

FALL

LUNGE

LEAD

SKINK

SOLID

HUSKY

CASK

DIRECT

COLONY

GUIDE

THICK

MASQUE

HEARTH

NYT Connections today (game #892) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Bulky build

Bulky build GREEN: Indicate the way to go

Indicate the way to go BLUE: Allan Edgar tales

Allan Edgar tales PURPLE: Body part plus

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #892) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: STOCKY

GREEN: STEER

BLUE: SECOND WORDS IN POE STORIES, AFTER "THE"

PURPLE: ORGAN PLUS A LETTER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #892) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #892, are…

YELLOW: STOCKY HUSKY, SOLID, SQUAT, THICK

HUSKY, SOLID, SQUAT, THICK GREEN: STEER DIRECT, GUIDE, LEAD, SHEPHERD

DIRECT, GUIDE, LEAD, SHEPHERD BLUE: SECOND WORDS IN POE STORIES, AFTER "THE" CASK, FALL, MASQUE, PIT

CASK, FALL, MASQUE, PIT PURPLE: ORGAN PLUS A LETTER COLONY, HEARTH, LUNGE, SKINK

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

I had a couple of bad ideas before I hit on the right ones. The first was thinking SQUAT and LUNGE should be joined by two exercises that don’t exist (SKINK and SHEPHERD). The next was connecting PIT, FALL, HEARTH and SQUAT with some vague notion that they had something to do with the earth.

Fortunately I came to my senses and got STEER pretty quickly. My triumph was getting the purple/hardest group after seeing the link between heart and lung in HEARTH and LUNGE.

With just eight tiles left I assembled STOCKY though a process of elimination, with HUSKY being a bit of a gamble – but one that made a lot more sense than the other four tiles that became SECOND WORDS IN POE STORIES, AFTER THE.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, November 18, game #891)

YELLOW: FUNNY PERSON CLOWN, JOKER, LAUGH, RIOT

CLOWN, JOKER, LAUGH, RIOT GREEN: KINDS OF TOMATOES CHERRY, GRAPE, PLUM, ROMA

CHERRY, GRAPE, PLUM, ROMA BLUE: BEST ACTRESS OSCAR WINNERS BERRY, MADISON, STONE, SWANK

BERRY, MADISON, STONE, SWANK PURPLE: ENDING IN SYNONYMS FOR "LOCATION" COMMONPLACE, NEEDLEPOINT, PARASITE, SUNSPOT