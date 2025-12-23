NetEase Games has confirmed that it has "bigger plans" ahead for Marvel Rivals in 2026

Marvel Games executive producer Danny Koo says 2025 was a "warm-up period" and that the team has "already planned more than a year ahead"

NetEase publishing and marketing lead Yachen Bian also teases new game modes in the new year

After a hugely successful year for NetEase Games' team-based shooter Marvel Rivals, the studio has confirmed that it has "bigger plans" ahead.

Speaking in an interview with Den of Geek after The Game Awards 2025, where it was revealed that Deadpool and Elsa Bloodstone will be added to Marvel Rivals Season 6, NetEase discussed the past year of content updates and how it aims to build upon the game's success in 2026.

"2025 was more of a warm-up period for us," revealed Marvel Games executive producer Danny Koo. "Next year, we're going to have bigger plans. We're not going to slow down. We've already planned more than a year ahead and I can't wait for our players to see it."

Marvel Rivals is now in the middle of Season 5.5 and has already added a ton of new heroes and villains to the roster, including The Fantastic Four, Jean Grey, Rogue and Gambit, Daredevil, and more.

The studio even added an exciting, limited-time Marvel Zombies mode, which has been extended twice, as well as a limited-time 18v18 Conquest (Annihilation) mode, and according to NetEase publishing and marketing lead Yachen Bian, the team wants to add even more ways to play.

"In the next year, we want to provide more game modes," Bian said. "It's why we have prototypes in the game, like PvE and 18v18. We want to give the players more choices of different game modes beyond the basic gameplay because your fundamental experience might be very different. When you're fighting against zombies, it's quite different from fighting against other people."

Season 6 is scheduled for a January 16, 2026, release and will add Deadpool, with Elsa Bloodstone expected for Season 6.5. While we know the update will also feature new competitive changes and a fresh battle pass, players will have to wait and see what's in store for the rest of the year, but Koo confirmed the team is all in on delivering new content regularly for fans.

"It's a lot of hard work and it always feels different and exciting," said Koo. "This game is releasing new content every week. Even my own team comes in every day asking what's new today. Everyone's excited. They want to continue to make this happen. Everyone wants to make this the biggest game possible."

