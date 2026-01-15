Marvel Rivals Season 6 arrives tomorrow (January 16) and will add a new Hero Proficiency system overhaul

The new system will add new hero levels and tiers to achieve

Players can earn new rewards, like Dynamic Avatars, Units, nameplates, and more

Marvel Rivals Season 6 is almost here and will introduce an upgraded Hero Proficiency system that will offer all-new rewards.

The next major update for NetEase Games' online hero shooter arrives tomorrow, January 16, adding the long-awaited multi-role Deadpool to the roster, along with a fresh Battle Pass, season event, and more.

Another update comes in the form of a massive Hero Proficiency overhaul, which will increase the level cap on heroes and introduce more tiers and more rewards.

Currently, the system only offers Lord as the highest level, but the update will allow players to grind even more until they reach Count, Colonel, Warrior, Elite, Guardian, and then the top honor of Champion at level 70.

So you've reached Lord status... now what? The grind doesn't stop, Rivals! Our latest Hero Proficiency Upgrade is arriving with Season 6 of Marvel Rivals.More levels, more tiers, and more unbelievable rewards are heading your way — it's time to ignite the battlefield again!… pic.twitter.com/5HW8lXTVe6January 14, 2026

Some of the rewards on offer range from new animated Dynamic Avatars, Units that you can spend in the store on hero skins, Unstable Molecules, nameplates, nameplate frames, titles, badges, and more.

It's a huge improvement on the current system, which offers a few rewards and an alternate avatar to show off your progress; I can't wait to spend an absurd amount of time grinding my favorite heroes further.

For all the major updates, check out our Marvel Rivals season guide for everything you need to know, including roadmap details, release times for Season 6, and more.

