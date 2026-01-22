Some Battlefield 6 Season Two details have been announced

Developer Battlefield Studios has revealed some of content coming to Battlefield 6 in its second season, with much of it coming to Battlefield Labs for testing ahead of its official release.

The season will introduce at least two new maps, including an all-new environment called 'Contaminated' that the developers compare to fan-favorites like St. Quentin Scar from Battlefield 1 and Arras from Battlefield 5.

It will be joined by a remade version of Golumd Railway from Battlefield 4 that has been "rebuilt for today's Battlefield". It is planned to be the largest Battlefield 6 map yet, which will be good news for those craving bigger combat experiences.

Although I've enjoyed my time with Battlefield 6, it's undeniable that many of the maps thus far feel noticeably smaller scale than many of the classics leaving some members of the series' community disappointed.

Elsewhere, Battlefield Labs players will get to try out a new vehicle, the AH-6 Little Bird, and the "initial testing" of some aircraft and vehicle combat system improvements.

This is on top of improvements to combat consistency aimed at eliminating those awkward moments where a hit you were sure was on target just doesn't quite connect.

The announcement follows the news that Season One had been extended with the addition of some new bonus rewards to "allow extra time to further develop and refine Season 2 as a result of community feedback" and that Season Two is now set to arrive on February 17, 2026.

