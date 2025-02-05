The next Battlefield game will arrive by April 2026, here’s how you could play it early

EA has confirmed that the next Battlefield game is targeting a release by March 31, 2025

It is being helmed by Battlefield Studios, a group of five EA developers

You can currently sign up to Battlefield Labs for a chance to play early and give feedback

EA has confirmed that the next entry in the Battlefield franchise will likely be released before April 2026.

The news comes from the company’s latest earnings report, which refers to the new Battlefield Labs initiative and states that it will allow for “player-driven testing and innovation ahead of the franchise’s expected fiscal year 2026 release.” Fiscal year 2026 runs from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026, so we now know to expect it to come out some time between those two dates.

If you want an early taste of the next Battlefield game, EA is currently accepting registrations for the aforementioned Battlefield Labs. Described as the company’s “most ambitious community development collaboration ever”, the initiative will give a select few fans the chance to playtest the next Battlefield game and directly influence its development through feedback.

The game is being developed by the newly formed Battlefield Studios, a group of four EA developers. This includes Criterion Games, known for helming the Need for Speed series, original Battlefield creators Dice, Battlefield Portal studio Ripple Effect, and Dead Space developer Motive.

EA also recently showed off a sizzle reel of early gameplay footage, which suggested a return to a modern day setting and a more grounded, gritty atmosphere. This is in stark contrast to the most recent instalment, Battlefield 2042, which focused on larger-than-life hero characters in colorful futuristic environments.

Despite receiving several major updates intended to address its overall mechanics and tone, Battlefield 2042 failed to find much of a footing with long time series fans. Although highly promising, we’ll have to wait and see whether the next Battlefield game can truly deliver the grounded military experience that many seem to crave.

