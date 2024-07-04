Battlefield 2042 is getting a Dead Space crossover event next week

Dice has announced a brand-new collaboration event for Battlefield 2042 that will see content inspired by Dead Space added to the game.

The Battlefield 2042 x Dead Space limited-time crossover event, which is scheduled to begin on July 9 and run through to July 16, will introduce a new mode called Outbreak inspired by the survival horror game.

According to the developer, in Outbreak, squads are "tested by their human resilience and resourcefulness against a new and relentless enemy all while trying to escape the Boreas laboratory."

To get a sense of what to expect, Dice has teased the event with an official reveal trailer, which you can watch below, showing teams facing zombies that look like the Necromorphs of the Dead Space series.

Your squad is about to become humanity’s last defense.#Battlefield 2042 | @DeadSpace 📅 July 9 - 16 pic.twitter.com/2OsJIwbburJuly 3, 2024

During the week-long event, players will also be able to unlock free rewards by participating, including items like a new weapon charm, a skin inspired by the horror game, a player card background, and tag.

The collaboration will also feature an exclusive Dead Space bundle containing a legendary specialist outfit called 'Marked Man', three legendary weapon skins, and more goodies. The bundle can be purchased for 2200 BFC.

This event is part of Battlefield 2042's current Season 7: Turning Point, which will be the final season for the game.

Dice announced the news back in April, confirming that Season 7 would conclude the first-person shooter's post-launch content, but will still continue to support the game with new in-game challenges, events, modes, and maintenance.

"We know this news may be disappointing," said Byron Beede, general manager for Battlefield. "However, as we looked at what the future of the series required, it became clear it was time for us to shift our resources and focus to be fully dedicated to what comes next."

In terms of what's next for the Battlefield series, in May, Electronic Arts' CEO Andrew Wilson confirmed that the next installment is "another tremendous live service" title.

Motive, the studio behind 2023's remake of Dead Space and Star Wars: Squadrons, joined the Battlefield team at EA earlier this year, alongside Criterion and Ripple Effect, to help build a "Battlefield universe across connected multiplayer experiences and single-player".