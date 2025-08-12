The Nintendo Switch 2 now has an officially licensed gaming headset from Turtle Beach and you can pre-order it today
The wired headset releases on September 3
- Turtle Beach has revealed its new Airlite Fit wired gaming headset for the Nintendo Switch 2
- The headset is also compatible with all prior Switch systems
- Pre-orders are now open and the headset officially launches on September 3
Turtle Beach has announced its new Airlite Fit wired gaming headset, which is officially licensed for the Nintendo Switch 2.
The company re-released the Airtlite Fit for the original Nintendo Switch earlier this year, with several color options including Neon Blue & Red, White & Black, and Ghost Purple.
The latest Switch 2 edition delivers the same lightweight comfort and immersive gaming audio that the headset series is known for, with a new design befitting the latest console.
The Airlite Fit is compatible with the Switch 2 and prior Switch systems, including the Switch Lite and Switch OLED, and comes officially licensed for packaging showcasing the official Switch 2 badge on the headset’s headband. This edition also offers a new Charcoal Black colorway to what was previously available for the Switch.
The headset also features high-quality 40mm speakers for "superior sound", a sound-isolating, bi-directional microphone with flip-to-mute functionality, premium, noise-isolating ear cushions with an over-ear fit, and on-ear volume control.
"Working with our partners at Nintendo, we are excited to release our latest Airlite Fit headset for a lightweight and comfortable gaming experience, licensed for Nintendo Switch 2," said Turtle Beach CEO, Cris Keirn.
"With proven, excellent audio performance at an affordable price, the Airlite Fit enhances the amazing experiences on Nintendo Switch 2 for gamers everywhere."
The Turtle Beach Airlite Fit wired gaming headset for Nintendo Switch 2 in Charcoal Black can now be pre-ordered for $27.99 / £19.99 / €24.99. It launches worldwide on September 3, 2025.
