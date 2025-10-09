Nacon has revealed the RIG R5 Pro HS wired gaming headset

Compatible with PS5, PS4, PC, and other devices with a 3.5mm headphone jack

It launches on October 10 (November 1 for the US) at $69.99 / £69.99

Gaming brand Nacon has announced the RIG R5 Pro HS, a wired gaming headset compatible primarily with PS5, PS4, and PC. Though its 3.5mm connectivity means it also works on devices like the Nintendo Switch 2.

The headset will be available to purchase from October 10, 2025, in the UK and Europe, priced at a competitive $69.99 / £69.99. US folks will have to wait a little longer, until November 1, when it will be exclusive to big-box retailer Best Buy.

The R5 Pro HS features plush ear cups for comfy gaming sessions, and still has that notable RIG durability. I've been testing the headset myself currently for review purposes, and I'm finding the build quality to be comparable to prior models like the RIG 900 Max HS. Impressive, given that headset's borderline premium price tag.

You can also expect 40mm graphene audio drivers on the R5 Pro HS, allowing for minimal distortion and heightened 3D audio accuracy. It supports Dolby Atmos as well as PlayStation's own Tempest 3D audio. After hooking the headset up to my DualSense and playing Ghost of Yotei with it, it adds much to the experience, with impressively crisp and detailed audio.

One of the headset's most notable features, especially if you're aesthetically-minded, are the swappable R5 mod plates, which magnetically snap onto the ear cups. A pair of PlayStation-branded mod plates are included in the box, but other designs - such as a snazzy EVO fighting game tournament-themed pair - are sold separately.

I'll have a full written review of the RIG R5 Pro HS soon. But so far, my testing of it has been largely positive. Definitely keep an eye on this one if you're in the market for a new gaming audio solution, as it might just be one of the next best PS5 headsets for those with slighter budgets.

