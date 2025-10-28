It turns out that you don't need to wait until Black Friday to get your hands on a killer headset discount.

Best Buy is currently offering the excellent SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless for just $279.99 (was $149.99) - a massive $130 discount and far below its Amazon lowest-ever price of $177.94.

It's an older model, but still fully compatible with PlayStation 5 in addition to PlayStation 4 and PC. It also works well with Xbox consoles, though bear in mind that you'll need to use the included 3.5mm audio cable and your controller's headphone jack rather than USB.

Best Buy shoppers are loving the discount too, with recent customer reviews praising its "great" sound and "convenient" wireless design. One buyer even posted a photo of their adorable dog wearing the headset which they described as a huge "upgrade".

Today's best gaming headset deal

It's not just buyers that love the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless. We gave it four and a half stars in our SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless review back in 2018, where we called it the "best sounding gaming headset we’ve used to date".

We praised its sleek design and high level of comfort, plus the useful transmitter base that it comes bundled with. That base also works as a spare battery charger, which can be popped out and slotted into your headset at any time so that never need to worry about running out of juice.

As I explained earlier, this headset is readily compatible with PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 (though that latter system isn't mentioned on the box). It does also work with Xbox One and Xbox Series X and Series S, though you will have to use the included 3.5mm audio cable rather than the transmitter base.

Not in the US? Check out some of the best ArctisSteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless deals near you below.

And if you're after some more recent headset recommendations, check out our top picks for gaming audiophiles below.