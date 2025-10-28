This gaming headset is so comfortable one customer submitted a picture of their dog wearing it – and right now it's $130 off
The headset that is, not the dog
It turns out that you don't need to wait until Black Friday to get your hands on a killer headset discount.
Best Buy is currently offering the excellent SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless for just $279.99 (was $149.99) - a massive $130 discount and far below its Amazon lowest-ever price of $177.94.
It's an older model, but still fully compatible with PlayStation 5 in addition to PlayStation 4 and PC. It also works well with Xbox consoles, though bear in mind that you'll need to use the included 3.5mm audio cable and your controller's headphone jack rather than USB.
Best Buy shoppers are loving the discount too, with recent customer reviews praising its "great" sound and "convenient" wireless design. One buyer even posted a photo of their adorable dog wearing the headset which they described as a huge "upgrade".
Today's best gaming headset deal
This is an absolutely mammoth discount on a high-end gaming headset. It's an older model, but still works out the box with modern consoles and offers excellent sound. As you can see below, this currently the lowest price around for this headset.
Price check: Amazon - $188.95 | Walmart - $179.99
It's not just buyers that love the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless. We gave it four and a half stars in our SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless review back in 2018, where we called it the "best sounding gaming headset we’ve used to date".
We praised its sleek design and high level of comfort, plus the useful transmitter base that it comes bundled with. That base also works as a spare battery charger, which can be popped out and slotted into your headset at any time so that never need to worry about running out of juice.
As I explained earlier, this headset is readily compatible with PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 (though that latter system isn't mentioned on the box). It does also work with Xbox One and Xbox Series X and Series S, though you will have to use the included 3.5mm audio cable rather than the transmitter base.
Not in the US? Check out some of the best ArctisSteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless deals near you below.
And if you're after some more recent headset recommendations, check out our top picks for gaming audiophiles below.
➡️ Read our opinion on the best audiophile gaming headsets going
1. Best overall:
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite
2. Best wired headphones:
Sennheiser HD 550
3. Best value:
Drop + Epos PC38X
4. Best wired headset:
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro
5. Big, beautiful drivers
Audeze Maxwell
6. A great open-backed option:
Beyerdynamic MMX 300 Pro
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming products at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.