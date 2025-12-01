The HyperX Cloud Alpha is a capable gaming headset that's flying off the shelves this Cyber Monday, where its price has been cut to just $59.99 at Amazon (was $99.99) in the US.

• Shop Amazon's full Cyber Monday sale

Key features include its detachable microphone, punchy 50mm audio drivers, and the use of quality materials like aluminium. Compatible with PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch, this Cyber Monday deal nets you a versatile wired gaming at an irresistible price.

(Not in the US? See today's best deals in your region below.)

Today's best HyperX Cyber Monday deal

The HyperX Cloud Alpha is a formidable gaming headset if you don't mind going for a wired model. It achieved an impressive four and a half stars in our review back when it launched in 2018, and it's remained an enduring favorite since - namely, thanks to big discounts like this.

We described its sound as "perfectly tuned" for PC gaming, but also noted its wide compatibility with other platforms. On top of this, it also stands out thanks to its excellent bass and the overall quality and comfort of its design and build.

Don't just take our word for it, though, as the headset is also highly rated on Amazon with more than 10,000 five-star reviews.

"I doubt you'll find a much better setup for gaming," wrote one shopper. "The sound quality is amazing."

Shop more Cyber Monday deals