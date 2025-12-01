The HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset has more than 10,000 five-star reviews – and it's cheap for Cyber Monday
A mighty multi-platform option
The HyperX Cloud Alpha is a capable gaming headset that's flying off the shelves this Cyber Monday, where its price has been cut to just $59.99 at Amazon (was $99.99) in the US.
• Shop Amazon's full Cyber Monday sale
Key features include its detachable microphone, punchy 50mm audio drivers, and the use of quality materials like aluminium. Compatible with PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch, this Cyber Monday deal nets you a versatile wired gaming at an irresistible price.
(Not in the US? See today's best deals in your region below.)
Today's best HyperX Cyber Monday deal
This hefty discount takes the HyperX Cloud Alpha down to just under $60. For that cash, you're getting a quality wired headset with wide compatibility. It's the perfect choice for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch.
Price check: Best Buy - $59.99 | Walmart - $59.99
The HyperX Cloud Alpha is a formidable gaming headset if you don't mind going for a wired model. It achieved an impressive four and a half stars in our review back when it launched in 2018, and it's remained an enduring favorite since - namely, thanks to big discounts like this.
We described its sound as "perfectly tuned" for PC gaming, but also noted its wide compatibility with other platforms. On top of this, it also stands out thanks to its excellent bass and the overall quality and comfort of its design and build.
Don't just take our word for it, though, as the headset is also highly rated on Amazon with more than 10,000 five-star reviews.
"I doubt you'll find a much better setup for gaming," wrote one shopper. "The sound quality is amazing."
Shop more Cyber Monday deals
- Amazon: 45% off TVs, AirPods, air fryers & vacuums
- Apple: iPads, AirPods & MacBooks from $119
- Best Buy: $1,000 off TVs, laptops & headphones
- Dell: laptop deals from $249.99
- Home Depot: 40% off appliances, furniture, grills & tools
- Lenovo: 45% off laptops & tablets
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances, holiday decor & tools
- Samsung: up to $2,000 off appliances, TVs & phones
- Target: 40% off Christmas decor, clothing & furniture
- T-Mobile: up to $1,100 off latest iPhone 17
- Walmart: furniture, cheap TVs & vacs from $69
- Wayfair: 54% off Christmas, furniture & decor
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Dash is an experienced tech journalist who currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, where he helps oversee coverage of video games and related products.
Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine) and has also written articles for many of the UK's biggest gaming magazines including Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.
Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.