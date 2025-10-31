One of my all-time favorite gaming headsets, the excellent HyperX Cloud Alpha, is currently enjoying its best discount of the year over at Amazon - well ahead of Black Friday week.

Right now, the HyperX Cloud Alpha is available for just $66.49 (was $99.99) at Amazon. That's a massive 34% saving for this workhorse of a wired gaming headset, and the lowest price it's dropped to in around a year.

While not quite beating its absolute lowest ever - that being $49.99 last November - the current deal is a price I'm more than comfortable recommending to those of you looking for a gaming headset that'll last you years and years.

Today's best HyperX Cloud Alpha deal

The HyperX Cloud Alpha is one of the best wired gaming headsets I've ever owned personally. It's on the older side, initially launching over half a decade ago, but the headset's secret weapon is its reliability and longevity.

With superb comfort factor, near-indestructible build quality, and solid audio, the HyperX Cloud Alpha is simply one of the most impressive headsets in its mid-range price bracket - even more so when we see discounts like this.

This is a wired headset, and while it's primarily a PC product, it will work on pretty much anything with a 3.5mm headphone jack port. That includes PS5 and Xbox Series X and Series S controllers, as well as the Switch and Switch 2 handhelds.