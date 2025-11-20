Do everyone a favor and upgrade your crusty old microphone with a shiny SteelSeries Alias, now on sale for just £123.49 (was £189.99) at Amazon in the UK.

• Shop Amazon's full Black Friday sale

It's heavily discounted in the US too, where it will set you back only $139.90 (was $199.99) at Amazon - a seriously tempting $60.09 discount. If you're new to the world of premium microphones, this might sound like a lot to pay - but I use this model every day and can guarantee that it's well worth the money.

Read on to learn exactly why, or see even more Black Friday deals hub available today.

(Not in the UK or US? See today's best deals in your region below)

Today's best gaming microphone Black Friday deal

The SteelSeries Alias is comfortably one of the best microphones for streaming and gaming on the market today.

It delivers superb performance right out of the box, with plug and play capabilities that remove the need for any annoying software.

Unlike most of the competition, it's also a fantastic looking product thanks to its premium design which incorporates high-end material like metal and cloth rather than the usual plastics.

It even features an incredibly useful LED display that indicates your current volume level and flashes red when you're too loud, helping you sound your best on calls or streams.

Shop more of today's best Black Friday sales