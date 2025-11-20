This gaming microphone is so good I use it daily – and it's back on sale for Black Friday
Save your friends' ears
Do everyone a favor and upgrade your crusty old microphone with a shiny SteelSeries Alias, now on sale for just £123.49 (was £189.99) at Amazon in the UK.
Shop Amazon's full Black Friday sale
It's heavily discounted in the US too, where it will set you back only $139.90 (was $199.99) at Amazon - a seriously tempting $60.09 discount. If you're new to the world of premium microphones, this might sound like a lot to pay - but I use this model every day and can guarantee that it's well worth the money.
Read on to learn exactly why, or see even more Black Friday deals hub available today.
(Not in the UK or US? See today's best deals in your region below)
Today's best gaming microphone Black Friday deal
The SteelSeries Alias is a superb gaming microphone, with fantastic build quality and a wealth of high-end features. Some of my favorites include the easy-to-use mute button and its innovative LED display. Oh, and it sounds great too.<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=1599&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fsteelseries-alias-usb-microphone-black-10255538.html%3Fsrcid%3D198%26cmpid%3Dppc~gg~1016%2B%28Shopping%2BAds%29%2BGaming%2BAccessories%2B-%2BPMAX~~Exact~20655757123~%26mctag%3Dgg_goog_7904%26kwid%3DGOOGLE%26device%3Dc%26ds_kids%3D%26tgtid%3D1016%2B%28Shopping%2BAds%29%2BGaming%2BAccessories%2B-%2BPMAX%26%26gad_source%3D1%26gad_campaignid%3D20646252135%26gbraid%3D0AAAAAD7JKSJZcHkZr8f6TSniGqygB3c9a%26gclid%3DCjwKCAiAlfvIBhA6EiwAcErpyVrOLlF3SOiEJg_5-Ffs4n8hnuewqi0Xz5jFg1DqfJkM1IeLr-5p0xoCcVgQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds"><strong>Currys - £179 <strong>| <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-17152621?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://steelseries.com/en-gb/gaming-microphones/alias?model=Regular&powerPlugType=usb&srsltid=AfmBOopAXSdY0WGzc6KXUBn46tV5KAH6AIub8wpVj4zXx9-kJrLs8d74cg4"><strong>SteelSeries - £129.99
The microphone has also received a mega discount in the US. It's rated four and a half stars by shoppers, who praise its build quality, design, and 'amazing' sound.<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://bestbuy.7tiv.net/c/1943169/614286/10014?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fproduct%2Fsteelseries-alias-usb-microphone-black%2FJ3R8HS2HLH%2Fsku%2F6555805"><strong>Best Buy - $139.90 <strong>| <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-17152621?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://steelseries.com/gaming-microphones/alias?model=Regular"><strong>SteelSeries - $199.99
The SteelSeries Alias is comfortably one of the best microphones for streaming and gaming on the market today.
It delivers superb performance right out of the box, with plug and play capabilities that remove the need for any annoying software.
Unlike most of the competition, it's also a fantastic looking product thanks to its premium design which incorporates high-end material like metal and cloth rather than the usual plastics.
It even features an incredibly useful LED display that indicates your current volume level and flashes red when you're too loud, helping you sound your best on calls or streams.
Dash is an experienced tech journalist who currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, where he helps oversee coverage of video games and related products.
Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine) and has also written articles for many of the UK's biggest gaming magazines including Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.
Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
