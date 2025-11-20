This gaming microphone is so good I use it daily – and it's back on sale for Black Friday

By published

Save your friends' ears

Image of SteelSeries Alias image
(Image credit: Future/Amazon)

Do everyone a favor and upgrade your crusty old microphone with a shiny SteelSeries Alias, now on sale for just £123.49 (was £189.99) at Amazon in the UK.

Today's best gaming microphone Black Friday deal

SteelSeries Alias
Save 35% (£66.50)
SteelSeries Alias: was £189.99 now £123.49 at Amazon

The SteelSeries Alias is a superb gaming microphone, with fantastic build quality and a wealth of high-end features. Some of my favorites include the easy-to-use mute button and its innovative LED display. Oh, and it sounds great too.

<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=1599&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fsteelseries-alias-usb-microphone-black-10255538.html%3Fsrcid%3D198%26cmpid%3Dppc~gg~1016%2B%28Shopping%2BAds%29%2BGaming%2BAccessories%2B-%2BPMAX~~Exact~20655757123~%26mctag%3Dgg_goog_7904%26kwid%3DGOOGLE%26device%3Dc%26ds_kids%3D%26tgtid%3D1016%2B%28Shopping%2BAds%29%2BGaming%2BAccessories%2B-%2BPMAX%26%26gad_source%3D1%26gad_campaignid%3D20646252135%26gbraid%3D0AAAAAD7JKSJZcHkZr8f6TSniGqygB3c9a%26gclid%3DCjwKCAiAlfvIBhA6EiwAcErpyVrOLlF3SOiEJg_5-Ffs4n8hnuewqi0Xz5jFg1DqfJkM1IeLr-5p0xoCcVgQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds"><strong>Currys - £179 <strong>| <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-17152621?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://steelseries.com/en-gb/gaming-microphones/alias?model=Regular&powerPlugType=usb&srsltid=AfmBOopAXSdY0WGzc6KXUBn46tV5KAH6AIub8wpVj4zXx9-kJrLs8d74cg4"><strong>SteelSeries - £129.99
View Deal
SteelSeries Alias
Save 30% ($60.09)
SteelSeries Alias: was $199.99 now $139.90 at Amazon

The microphone has also received a mega discount in the US. It's rated four and a half stars by shoppers, who praise its build quality, design, and 'amazing' sound.

<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://bestbuy.7tiv.net/c/1943169/614286/10014?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fproduct%2Fsteelseries-alias-usb-microphone-black%2FJ3R8HS2HLH%2Fsku%2F6555805"><strong>Best Buy - $139.90 <strong>| <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-17152621?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://steelseries.com/gaming-microphones/alias?model=Regular"><strong>SteelSeries - $199.99
View Deal

The SteelSeries Alias is comfortably one of the best microphones for streaming and gaming on the market today.

It delivers superb performance right out of the box, with plug and play capabilities that remove the need for any annoying software.

Unlike most of the competition, it's also a fantastic looking product thanks to its premium design which incorporates high-end material like metal and cloth rather than the usual plastics.

It even features an incredibly useful LED display that indicates your current volume level and flashes red when you're too loud, helping you sound your best on calls or streams.

