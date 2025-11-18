This new Razer headset is perfect for PC gaming and is already at its lowest-ever price for Black Friday
Award-winning hardware doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
Razer deals are coming in thick and fast, and this latest discount is one of the most significant yet. The Razer BlackShark V3 Wireless gaming headset has had its price slashed to just $129.99 (was $149.99) at Amazon.
What makes this early Black Friday deal worth shouting about? Well the V3 Wireless was released back in July this year - so is still a very recent model. A significant discount like this so early in a product's life is pretty rare, so read on for everything that you need to know.
Today's best gaming headset Black Friday deal
This recently released gaming headset from Razer has received its first major discount, taking the price down to a new lowest-ever rate for Black Friday. It's perfect for PC, but is also compatible with PS5 and Nintendo Switch.<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://bestbuy.7tiv.net/c/1943169/614286/10014?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fproduct%2Frazer-blackshark-v3-wireless-over-the-ear-gaming-headset-for-pc-mac-playstation-nintendo-switch-smartphone-black%2FJ39HWFH4Y8%2Fsku%2F6632891"><strong>Best Buy - $129.99<strong> | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/568844/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FRazer-BlackShark-V3-Wireless-Esports-Headset-Black%2F15929318686%3FclassType%3DVARIANT%26from%3D%2Fsearch"><strong>Walmart - $129.99<strong> | <a href="https://razer.a9yw.net/c/221109/642901/10229?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.razer.com%2Fgaming-headsets%2Frazer-blackshark-v3%2FRZ04-05410100-R3U1"><strong>Razer - $149.99
The Razer BlackShark V3 Wireless is a slimmed down version of the Razer BlackShark V3 Pro ANC.
It features a similarly striking and attractive overall design and excellent battery life with over 70 hours of play per charge. It also boasts three connectivity modes and support for THX Spatial Audio, plus a removable microphone.
It lacks the active noise cancellation features of its more expensive sibling, but does still offer a range of customizable EQ presets to help squeeze the best performance out of the sound.
It's designed primarily for PC, though can also be used with a Nintendo Switch or PlayStation 5 if you prefer.
