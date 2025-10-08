The word 'cheap' can have a pretty negative connotation, but that's not the case with the Razer BlackShark V2 X. It's a truly excellent and budget-friendly wired gaming headset currently discounted to $37.99 (was $49.99) at Amazon for the white colorway.
You'll find discounts on other color options, too, albeit at a couple bucks more. The standard black variant is $39.99 (was $49.99), while an eye-catching pink model is also at $39.99 (was $49.99). Plenty to choose from, then.
This wired gaming headset is broadly compatible with Xbox consoles and PC, but should also work with any device with a 3.5mm jack, including Switch 2.
Today's best Xbox deal
It looks like a small saving on paper, but this really is a tremendous price for a real winner of a wired gaming headset. I've gotten tons of use out of my own BlackShark V2 X for both gaming and work. And while you shouldn't expect premium, top-tier audio quality, it's a real workhorse that delivers great sound and crystal clear voice chat via its included mic.
The standard black variant is a couple bucks pricier, but still enjoying a strong discount at Amazon. It's perhaps a better choice for those prone to grubbing up their gadgets, though.
Finally, the gorgeous pink colorway of the BlackShark V2 X is enjoying the same discount as the black version. I really like the contrast to the grey headband and ear cups here.
The Razer BlackShark V2 X may not be one of the flashiest or feature-packed wired gaming headsets out there, but it's undeniably great value for money. Strong audio, comfortable plush ear cups, and a crystal clear microphone make this headset feel like it should cost more than it does, and I continue to use it in my spare time years after its original release.
For my money, it's one of the best wired gaming headsets out there, and one I'd heartily recommend to anyone looking for an affordable set of cans for immersive audio or online multiplayer sessions with friends.
