Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe has reportedly found its director

Batman: Arkham Origins director Benoit Richer has seemingly confirmed via his LinkedIn that he is now the director on Hexe

Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag lead scriptwriter Darby McDevitt also appears to be the narrative director on Hexe

Ubisoft has reportedly appointed Batman: Arkham Origins' director Benoit Richer as the lead on Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe.

That's according to Richer's LinkedIn profile, spotted by ClawsomeGamer, where the developer detailed in his 'About' description his return to Ubisoft as a game director on the VR psychological thriller Transference, followed by Assassin's Creed Vahalla, and "currently Assassin's Creed Hexe."

Benoit was a level design director at EA from 2008 to 2010, after which he joined Ubisoft for a short period, where he worked on Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas 2, before moving to WB Games Montreal, where he served as the game director on 2013's Batman: Arkham Origins.

The developer rejoined Ubisoft Montreal in 2017 and worked as a game director on Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and appears to be continuing in his leadership duties as the director on Hexe.

It also appears that Valhalla narrative director and Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag lead scriptwriter Darby McDevitt will be the narrative director on Hexe, as per his LinkedIn.

Assassin's Creed Hexe was announced in September 2022 and is expected to be the next major, original Assassin's Creed game in the series.

While story details have yet to be confirmed, Hexe will seemingly be set during the witch trials in the Holy Roman Empire.

The game doesn't have a release date yet, but Ubisoft is reportedly cooking up several other Assassin's Creed games behind the scenes, including a rumored Assassin's Creed remake and a Black Flag remake.

