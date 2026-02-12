CD Projekt Red has hired a new AI director, Dorian Kieken

Kieken is a former BioWare developer with credits in Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3

Kieken will be responsible "for the company’s AI vision and strategy"

The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2077 studio CD Projekt Red has hired a new AI director, Dorian Kieken, a former BioWare developer with credits in the Mass Effect series.

Kieken shared the news via his LinkedIn profile and had previously worked as a producer on Sonic Chronicles before becoming a producer, development director, and project development director at BioWare (via GamesRadar).

He worked at the studio for eight years, working on huge hits like Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3, as well as its downloadable content (DLC), before leaving in 2015 to found his own AI startup company: AI Redefined.

"After 8 years of building memorable RPGs at BioWare and 8 years of building cutting-edge AI solutions at AI Redefined, it is finally time to bring all of that experience together," Kieken said, announcing his return to the game industry.

"I’m excited to announce that I joined CD Projekt Red as AI Director, responsible for the company’s AI vision and strategy. Amazing things to come!"

Kieken offered some insight into what his role at CDPR would entail, since the term "AI" can have vastly different meanings nowadays, saying, "Machine Learning would be a better term (but still too large)."

"To give you an idea, my experience at AI Redefined was in building multi-agent reinforcement systems in game and simulation environments," the developer explained. "For example, you would have what we call an AI director adapt in real-time what is happening in a plane simulation to better train a pilot."

As for what game Keiken will be working on, we don't have an answer just yet, but The Witcher 4 is CDPR's next major launch title, and the majority of the studio is working on the game. Its Cyberpunk 2077 sequel is currently in pre-production.

In other news, CDPR is reportedly gearing up to release a new expansion for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt ahead of the launch of The Witcher 4.

