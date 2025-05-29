Cyberpunk 2 has entered pre-production, but I'm still expecting The Witcher 4 first

CD Projekt has confirmed that Cyberpunk 2 is currently in pre-production

The Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Phantom Liberty has also reached over ten million copies sold

Cyberpunk 2 will likely launch after The Witcher 4, which is also in the works

Developer CD Projekt has confirmed that a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, which it is now calling Cyberpunk 2, is now in pre-production.

The news comes from the studio's latest earnings report, which stated that sales of the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion Phantom Liberty have now surpassed ten million copies in less than two years.

This major milestone, according to the developer, "confirms sustained interested in the Cyberpunk universe on the part of the gaming community."

It goes on to reveal that the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, previously referred to as Project Orion, has now "wrapped up its conceptual phase and entered pre-production".

Pre-production is an important step in game development, largely focused on nailing down the core concepts of the game that you're developing and drafting out key design documents.

As the name would suggest, however, it does mean that the game is still in its very early stages. I wouldn't expect a Cyberpunk 2 release any time soon, especially when you consider that it took almost eight years to complete its predecessor.

Cyberpunk 2 is being developed alongside The Witcher 4, a fantasy role-playing game (RPG) and sequel to the highly popular The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The Witcher 4 was officially revealed in a cinematic trailer at The Game Awards 2024, following an initial tease all the way back in 2022. Given the release of its reveal trailer, The Witcher 4 is likely much further along in development than Cyberpunk 2, and will almost undoubtedly release sooner.

Hopefully we'll see more of it, potentially in the form of a new trailer, soon.