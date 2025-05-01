Forget the Steam Deck, Cyberpunk 2077 on Nintendo Switch 2 is 'the more Cyberpunk way' to play, per CD Projekt Red

The latest Nintendo Creators' Voice video highlights the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Cyberpunk 2077

The game will allow players to wield a katana with a detached Joy-Con 2

VP of technology Charles Tremblay says the Switch 2 version is "the best way to experience the game on the go"

A new video in the Nintendo Creators' Voice series is now live, this time highlighting CD Projekt Red and its Nintendo Switch 2 version of Cyberpunk 2077.

Featuring game director Adam Badowski and VP of technology Charles Tremblay, this two-minute video offered a new look at the game running on the Switch 2, with all-new button mapping.

It looks great, which is probably thanks to the console's impressive specs and the fact that the game can support Nvidia DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling), although there is an on screen message stating that the footage is still a "work in progress".

The teaser is quite short, but at one point, we see some first-person gameplay of V attacking enemies with a katana. According to Badowski, this can be done using a detached Joy-Con 2, allowing players to swing the sword and even deflect incoming attacks.

Welcome to the City of Dreams – Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition–Creator's Voice | Nintendo Switch 2 - YouTube Watch On

Tremblay also touched on how the Switch 2's hardware makes the game better, saying that "it's still the same amazing experience" and "returning players will feel right at home".

"That being said, we do have a lot of ways to experience the game using the controllers. We have the new amazing LCD screens with the VRR support, and I do think it’s the best way to experience the game on the go," Tremblay said.

He adds, "Playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2 is the more cyberpunk way to play Cyberpunk."

The Nintendo Switch 2 version of the role-playing game (RPG) is set to launch the same day as the console, June 5, 2025. The Switch 2 edition is also expected to feature improvements compared to the PS4 and Xbox One launch editions.

The Switch 2 will cost $449.99 / £395.99 or $499.99 / £429.99 for the Mario Kart World bundle, which comes with a digital copy of the game. UK pre-orders and US pre-orders are now live.