CD Projekt Red has confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Cyberpunk 2077 will feature Nvidia DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling).

That's according to Digital Foundry, which was able to confirm with the studio during a hands-on event that the Switch 2 version will offer Nvidia's AI-upscaling technology in both handheld and docked mode.

"We're using a version of DLSS available for Nintendo Switch 2 hardware, powered by Nvidia's Tensor cores," CD Projekt Red told the publication. "The game utilises DLSS in all four modes: in handheld and docked, and the performance and quality variations of each."

When docked, Cyberpunk 2077 will offer a choice between 30FPS quality mode and a 40FPS performance mode, the latter of which would presumably work only on TVs that support 120Hz.

"With consistent performance, both should look smooth, with the 40fps mode sitting between 30fps and 60fps in terms of fluidity," Digital Foundry explained. "Both modes are using 1080p as the output resolution with dynamic resolution scaling in effect in combination with DLSS."

In handheld mode, quality mode will still output a 1080p image with DLSS and dynamic resolution scaling, targeting 30fps, while performance mode will see a drop in resolution to 720p, "with the handheld screen in 120Hz mode and 40fps as the target."

Cyberpunk 2077 is the first game to be confirmed to feature DLSS following the Switch 2 Direct earlier this month.

Nintendo revealed that the Switch 2 would feature Nvidia's DLSS after the livestream, but refrained from sharing which games would utilize it. Right now, it's unclear if any of the company's first-party titles will also offer the tech, or if it's only being reserved for third-party games that first released on PC, like Cyberpunk 2077.

The Nintendo Switch 2 launches on June 5, 2025, and will cost $449.99 / £395.99 or $499.99 / £429.99 for the Mario Kart World bundle, which comes with a digital copy of the game.

Pre-orders are now live in the UK. US pre-orders are set to begin on April 24 after Nintendo delayed its initial April 9 date as it assessed the potential impact of tariffs.