The Nintendo Switch 2 will feature DLSS and ray tracing, but we don't know which games support it

The Switch 2 is powered by a custom Nvidia processor

Mario Kart World
(Image credit: Nintendo)
  • Nintendo confirms that the Switch 2 features Nvidia DLSS and ray-tracing
  • It didn't share which games will support the tech
  • Nvidia has also revealed that the Switch 2 is powered by a custom Nvidia processor

Nintendo has confirmed that the Switch 2 will feature Nvidia DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) and ray tracing.

During a roundtable Q&A in New York following the big Nintendo Switch 2 Direct yesterday (via IGN), Nintendo revealed that the new console will utilize the technology, but refrained from sharing which version and which Switch 2 games will support it.

"We use DLSS upscaling technology and that's something that we need to use as we develop games," said Takuhiro Dohta, senior director of the Programming Management Group Entertainment Planning & Development Department, at Nintendo’s Entertainment Planning & Development Division.

"And when it comes to the hardware, it is able to output to a TV at a max of 4K. Whether the software developer is going to use that as a native resolution or get it to upscale is something that the software developer can choose. I think it opens up a lot of options for the software developer to choose from."

When asked about the Switch 2's GPU, Dohta did confirm that it allows ray tracing but was cagey on the details, saying, "As with DLSS, I believe this provides yet another option for the software developer to use and a tool for them."

Although Nintendo wasn't able to share any details on the GPU itself, Nvidia has since released a blog post confirming that the Switch 2 is powered by a custom Nvidia processor featuring an NVIDIA GPU, along with dedicated RT Cores and Tensor Cores for "stunning visuals and AI-driven enhancements."

Thanks to the new tech, this allows the Switch 2 to run in 4K in docked mode and 120 frames per second (fps), which we learned yesterday when the specs were revealed.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on June 5, 2025, and will cost $449.99 / £395.99, with preorders scheduled to open on April 8.

TechRadar Gaming attended an exclusive hands-on preview and spent four hours testing out the Nintendo Switch 2.

