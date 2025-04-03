The Nintendo Switch 2 is backward compatible but a ton of original Switch games have 'start up' and 'compatibility' issues

Each game is "being investigated"

  • Nintendo has released a list of over 120 Switch games that have "start up" and "compatibility issues" on the Switch 2
  • Each game is currently "being investigated"
  • The only game that is confirmed to not work is Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit

The Nintendo Switch 2 has officially been revealed, and although the console might be backward compatible, we've now learned that a ton of original Switch games will have compatibility issues.

Following the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct yesterday, the company published two lists containing 122 games that won't run properly on the Switch 2. The first is for games with "start up issues," while the second lists games that start up but have some "in-game compatibility issues".

There are no details regarding the specific issues each game has, but Nintendo notes that they are "being investigated".

Games that have start up issues include the likes of Fortnite, which is also getting a Switch 2 port, Fall Guys, Warframe, and Rocket League, while titles like Alan Wake Remastered, Alien Isolation, and Overcooked! All You Can Eat have compatibility problems.

"The Nintendo Switch 2 system's hardware is different from Nintendo Switch, and some Nintendo Switch games may not be supported on or fully compatible with Nintendo Switch 2," the company explains.

The only game that we know for certain cannot be played on the Switch 2 is the Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit, which makes sense, considering it was specifically designed for the original Switch.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on June 5, 2025, and will cost $449.99 / £395.99, with preorders scheduled to open on April 8.

TechRadar Gaming attended an exclusive hands-on preview and spent four hours testing out the Nintendo Switch 2.

Demi Williams

