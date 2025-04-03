Furious fans hijack Nintendo Treehouse: Live stream with demands to 'drop the price'

Fans are demanding that Nintendo "drop the price" of the Switch 2

The Treehouse: Live chat gets hijacked as fans spam the same request

The Nintendo Switch 2 is priced at $449.99, while Switch 2 games will cost upwards of $80

The Nintendo Switch 2's controversial price has fans divided, and they're now taking their frustrations directly to the source.

Nintendo's first Treehouse: Live of the week is now live, showcasing some of the Switch 2's brand new games like Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, and Welcome Tour.

However, instead of expressing excitement for the launch lineup, fans are practically begging Nintendo to "drop the price!" of its upcoming console, which is confirmed to cost $449.99 / £395.99.

With over 120K viewers watching, as of writing, it's hard to find just one comment that isn't demanding a lower price tag, with some joking that they will be "spending their life savings" on the console.

While others are blaming United States President Donald Trump for the recent increase in tariffs, there are also fans commenting on the high cost of Switch 2 games.

They're currently retailing for upwards of $79.99 / £75.99 and $89.99 / £85.99, with some arguing that a console and one single game together is simply too expensive.

Following the release of the Nintendo 3DS in 2011, Nintendo significantly reduced the price of the handheld from $249.99 to $169.99, following poor launch sales. Considering the contentious price of the Switch 2, it wouldn't be surprising for Nintendo to pull a similar move if it finds itself in the same situation.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct aired yesterday, confirming that the console will launch on June 5, 2025, with Switch 2 preorders scheduled to open on April 8.

TechRadar Gaming attended an exclusive hands-on preview and spent four hours with the Nintendo Switch 2